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Phone users are waking up from the Samsung and Apple flagship dream

More and more phone users are beginning to consider the possibility of giving Chinese smartphones a fair chance against Galaxy and iPhone flagships.

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Samsung and Apple enjoy a significant percentage of market share. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple and Samsung reign supreme over the global smartphone market and it’s not uncommon to hear a phone user say that they will never deviate from Galaxy phones or the iPhone. However, it seems like many of you are now much more open to the idea of at least giving other smartphone brands a chance to impress you.

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Apple and Samsung are falling behind


For a tech enthusiast, it’s no secret that Samsung and Apple phones are falling behind in certain aspects when compared to Chinese smartphones. A key area where both companies are lagging severely is battery capacity: while Chinese budget smartphones cross 10,000 mAh, Apple and Samsung are playing a game of never exceeding the 5,000 mAh barrier. Even the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to have a battery with that capacity.

In a recent poll about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, you were asked whether you would buy the X9 Ultra if it launched in your region or not. Leaked images of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra reveal a ridiculously massive camera bump that will almost certainly help it claim the camera phone crown for the year.

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Surprisingly, over 55 percent of you said that you would buy the phone in a heartbeat. Meanwhile, almost 41 percent of you were open to the idea depending on how the global version is priced.

Only 2.5 percent of voters said that they would probably not switch because of being unfamiliar with the interface and only 1.45 percent of respondents pledged their allegiance to Samsung and Apple. What about you, would you buy an Oppo Find X9 Ultra over another Galaxy phone or an iPhone?

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it was available in your region?
279 Votes


This marks a massive shift




In many regions around the globe, Galaxy flagships and the latest iPhone models are the most commonly seen devices in people’s hands. On the other hand, the iPhone is less prevalent in countries with decreased buying power, but low-end and mid-range Galaxy phones still give Chinese phones a run for their money.

The results from this poll might just be signaling a massive shift that is underway in regions that have primarily bought phones from Apple and Samsung. Chinese companies have been aggressively expanding into these regions in recent years and have been marketing their phones incessantly, so this is to be expected.

I’ve peered behind the curtain


Dramatic proclamation aside, I’ve given Chinese smartphones a very fair chance to impress me. There was even a time when I used to wish for more Chinese smartphones to start competing with Samsung and Apple phones in the U.S. I’ve used phones from various major Chinese companies and they have always fallen short on the most basic features.

I’m sure that, for most consumers, the majority of Chinese phones are perfectly functional devices. As someone who focuses on the finer details, however, I have to say that there is a reason for Samsung and Apple’s popularity across the world.

Most recently, I noticed that Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 3 has started failing to sync audio with Bluetooth earphones on some models. This is a problem I’ve had with Chinese phones in the past as well, and it is not the only such issue with completely breaks a very basic feature.

I always say that more competition is better, but I’ll stick with One UI from now on. Besides, Liquid Glass gives me a headache.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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