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This could be the best camera phone of 2026, and it's launching sooner than you think

It's coming out globally within the next few weeks.

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A man showing the rear view of the Oppo Find Find x8 Ultra.
Oppo Find Find X8 Ultra | Image by PhoneArena
Oppo recently launched its latest foldable, the Find N6, in China, and now it is all set to unveil its next product, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. We have been hearing a lot about it in recent times. A recently surfaced leak has revealed almost all the specifications of this upcoming phone. Now, Oppo has officially confirmed the release month for its upcoming camera beast.

It could be just weeks away


Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau took to X to announce that the Find X9 Ultra is launching globally in April. This aligns with what many previously surfaced rumors have suggested. However, we still don't have an exact release date.

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We're almost at the end of March (it's March 23 at the time of writing), so we can expect the phone to become available within a couple of weeks. In addition to sharing the release month, Pete also posted a side view of the upcoming smartphone. The image reveals an orange-colored camera button that looks very similar to the Camera Control introduced with the iPhone 16 lineup.

It is believed to be a touch-sensitive button that will allow quick access to the camera. It could also serve as a shutter button and, similar to the iPhone's Camera Control, can be used for zooming in and out with sliding gestures. Furthermore, it could be configured to perform custom operations like recording audio.

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On Weibo, Oppo Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie posted that along with the Find X9 Ultra, the Find X9s Pro will also launch in April. Unlike the Ultra variant, not much is known about the X9s Pro, other than that it may feature 80W wired charging. It's also unclear whether it will be available globally or will be sold only in China.

That said, the Find X9 Ultra will be the first Ultra variant from Oppo that will see a global release, instead of being exclusive to China. The tech giant has started pre-reservations for both upcoming devices in its home country.

Which of the following phones do you think could turn out to be the best camera phone of 2026?
5 Votes

Really looking forward to this device




The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will apparently be one of the best camera phones of 2026, and I'm not saying this just to hype you guys up, but its leaked camera details do the talking. The surfaced leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 200 MP main lens, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, another 50 MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor. There's also a 50 MP shooter on the front for selfies.

Along with having such great camera numbers, reports also indicate that we could see a dedicated True Color Camera that will help produce accurate colors in images. You'll also get Hasselblad Master Mode as one of the photography features, as leaked information suggests that Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad will continue.
 
We will most likely publish a detailed review of the upcoming OPPO phone, but the camera specs indicate that it will be able to capture some of the best photos among all flagship smartphones. We were really impressed with the camera performance of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and expect similar performance from its successor. In fact, the Find X8 Ultra beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max in our camera scoring system by scoring 157 points, whereas the Apple device received 156.

That said, the Find X9 Ultra will compete against other camera-centric phones like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra, which is rumored to launch in the next few days. I believe the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models might beat the Oppo phone in video recording, but in photography, the Find series phone could take the lead.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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