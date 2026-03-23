This could be the best camera phone of 2026, and it's launching sooner than you think

It could be just weeks away





Recommended For You





We're almost at the end of March (it's March 23 at the time of writing), so we can expect the phone to become available within a couple of weeks. In addition to sharing the release month, Pete also posted a side view of the upcoming smartphone. The image reveals an orange-colored camera button that looks very similar to the Camera Control introduced with the iPhone 16 lineup.

It is believed to be a touch-sensitive button that will allow quick access to the camera. It could also serve as a shutter button and, similar to the iPhone's Camera Control, can be used for zooming in and out with sliding gestures. Furthermore, it could be configured to perform custom operations like recording audio.



Recommended For You





On Weibo, Oppo Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie posted that along with the Find X9 Ultra, the Find X9s Pro will also launch in April. Unlike the Ultra variant, not much is known about the X9s Pro, other than that it may feature 80W wired charging. It's also unclear whether it will be available globally or will be sold only in China.

That said, the Find X9 Ultra will be the first Ultra variant from Oppo that will see a global release, instead of being exclusive to China. The tech giant has started pre-reservations for both upcoming devices in its home country.





Which of the following phones do you think could turn out to be the best camera phone of 2026? Oppo Find X9 Ultra. iPhone 18 Pro Max. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Vivo x300 Ultra. Pixel 11 Pro. Vote 5 Votes

Really looking forward to this device

The #OPPOFindX9Ultra is going global!



For the first time ever, global users can experience our Ultra flagship smartphone. Get ready for a new benchmark in mobile imaging! pic.twitter.com/nHnqAoib77 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 23, 2026



The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will apparently be one of the The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will apparently be one of the best camera phones of 2026, and I'm not saying this just to hype you guys up, but its leaked camera details do the talking. The surfaced leaks suggest that the phone will feature a 200 MP main lens, a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, another 50 MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor. There's also a 50 MP shooter on the front for selfies.

Along with having such great camera numbers, reports also indicate that we could see a dedicated True Color Camera that will help produce accurate colors in images. You'll also get Hasselblad Master Mode as one of the photography features, as leaked information suggests that Oppo's collaboration with Hasselblad will continue.



That said, the Find X9 Ultra will compete against other camera-centric phones like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra, which is rumored to launch in the next few days. I believe the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models might beat the Oppo phone in video recording, but in photography, the Find series phone could take the lead.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible