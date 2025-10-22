Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

Extended Reality

This is, of course, just the beginning, but the potential for an AI companion that is always by your side is very clear. Samsung’s end goal is, like Meta and Apple, to make a pair of smart AR glasses powered by AI. Galaxy XR gives you a glimpse into that future, if you let it. It can prepare you for the inevitable evolution of computing.The Galaxy XR has fantastic, high-resolution Micro-OLED displays while costing a lot less than Apple’s headset. This means that, for a much lower price tag, you can have the experience of watching your favorite movies and TV shows on a virtual screen that spans the entire length of your room.I truly believe that this will be the future of entertainment, especially when smart glasses or XR headsets become a lot more common, as then multiple people in a room can share a screen.If you’re a movie fanatic, or just appreciate watching media on massive screens, it doesn’t get better than the Galaxy XR, especially at its price of $1,799. It’s like a massive theater screen that you can take with you wherever you go.I’ve barely scratched the surface of everything that’s possible with the Galaxy XR. The enterprise use cases alone, at much more affordable costs than the, are exciting to think about.For some reason, people still remain convinced that XR is just a passing fad. That this price is too much for a “gimmick”. It’s not, in my honest opinion. You just need to give XR, and the Galaxy XR, a chance.It’ll be life-changing. Well, it’ll change how you perceive entertainment, at the very least.