Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance
Where the Apple Vision Pro failed, the Samsung Galaxy XR can soar. All it needs is for you to let it.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung has jumped back into the XR (Extended Reality) market, this time with a much more robust product offering than its last. This new Galaxy XR headset is the answer for VR enthusiasts that found the Apple Vision Pro lacking in content, or just too heavy on the pocket.
However, the Galaxy XR needs said enthusiasts to believe in it for it to reach its full potential. Otherwise, I’m afraid that the headset might just fizzle out of the public eye.
Plenty to do on the Galaxy XR
There is a ton of content for the Galaxy XR. | Image credit — Samsung
One of the biggest advantages that the Galaxy XR has over the Vision Pro is the fact that it is running on Android XR, which is a part of the broader Android ecosystem. You’re not limited by apps made specifically for Samsung’s headset: anything that can run on Android can also run on the Galaxy XR.
Furthermore, Samsung and Google have made it incredibly simple for Android developers to port their apps to XR with features for spatial interactivity. If the Galaxy XR sells well, then there will be demand for such apps. When there will be demand for these apps, they’ll get made for the headset. And when the headset will get more new apps, there will be more demand for the headset.
See? Give it a chance and the content will follow.
Samsung made its headset future-proof
Galaxy XR is designed for Google Gemini. | Image credit — Samsung
Another thing that the Galaxy XR does brilliantly is AI integration. Modern AI has been around for a while, but no one’s really got close to perfecting it enough to make it seem natural. Meta has, with its smart glasses, and now Samsung has too with the Galaxy XR.
There are no broken promises here about upcoming AI features and tools that keep getting delayed to the next year. Galaxy XR is designed from the ground up to be an AI-first device, and it shows.
Gemini is always available: seeing and hearing everything you are. A simple verbal prompt, and the AI immediately jumps into action. Lost in a new city? Gemini can help you navigate. Stuck in a level in some VR game? Gemini can give you pointers. Curious what you’re looking at? Gemini knows the answer. Want to look up the cool car parked by the road? Just circle it with your fingers in midair, and Gemini will tell you everything you need to know.
This is, of course, just the beginning, but the potential for an AI companion that is always by your side is very clear. Samsung’s end goal is, like Meta and Apple, to make a pair of smart AR glasses powered by AI. Galaxy XR gives you a glimpse into that future, if you let it. It can prepare you for the inevitable evolution of computing.
Entertainment done right
Watching movies using Galaxy XR will be magical. | Image credit — Samsung
The Galaxy XR has fantastic, high-resolution Micro-OLED displays while costing a lot less than Apple’s headset. This means that, for a much lower price tag, you can have the experience of watching your favorite movies and TV shows on a virtual screen that spans the entire length of your room.
I truly believe that this will be the future of entertainment, especially when smart glasses or XR headsets become a lot more common, as then multiple people in a room can share a screen.
If you’re a movie fanatic, or just appreciate watching media on massive screens, it doesn’t get better than the Galaxy XR, especially at its price of $1,799. It’s like a massive theater screen that you can take with you wherever you go.
I’ve barely scratched the surface of everything that’s possible with the Galaxy XR. The enterprise use cases alone, at much more affordable costs than the Vision Pro, are exciting to think about.
For some reason, people still remain convinced that XR is just a passing fad. That this price is too much for a “gimmick”. It’s not, in my honest opinion. You just need to give XR, and the Galaxy XR, a chance.
It’ll be life-changing. Well, it’ll change how you perceive entertainment, at the very least.
