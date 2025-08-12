The exceptionally well-equipped OnePlus Watch 3 is a brilliant bargain right now in both sizes





You've got the older model, available in a 46mm size in Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium colorways, and the recently released 43mm variant coated in Silver Steel and Black Steel, and unlike during other promotional periods on the official OnePlus US website, you don't need to trade anything in right now to save the aforementioned 30 bucks on the unit you prefer out of that roster.

OnePlus Watch 3 $269 99 $299 99 $30 off (10%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Stainless Steel Case, Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (Seven Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Watch 3 $319 99 $349 99 $30 off (9%) Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Case, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Case, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Up to Five Days of Battery Life (16 Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Wrist Temperature Sensor, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at OnePlus





The smaller and younger edition, mind you, is also cheaper, normally costing $299.99, while the larger device is typically priced at $349.99. That means that you're looking at paying as little as $269.99 and no more than $319.99 if you hurry for an objectively handsome, powerful, and reliable Apple Watch Series 10 alternative compatible with Android smartphones and Android smartphones only.

Because it doesn't work with iPhones, the OnePlus Watch 3 has the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra as its main rivals rather than the industry-leading Apple Watch portfolio, and compared to... pretty much all its "mainstream" alternatives, this bad boy holds a major advantage in the battery life department.









With "power saver" features enabled, you're looking at endurance scores between charges of up to seven days as far as the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 is concerned and no less than 16 days (!!!) for the 46mm variant , which is essentially unheard of outside the rugged smartwatch category.





The AMOLED touchscreen is remarkably sharp and bright on both OnePlus Watch 3 versions, the health monitoring arsenal virtually unrivaled for the sub-$350 and sub-$300 price brackets, and the rotating crown (although far from original) clearly enhances the user experience and convenience, making this Wear OS soldier hard to beat... at its latest and greatest discount. Just don't wait too long or the killer new deal may well go away.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer