OnePlus Watch 3 drops to its lowest price for October Prime Day

With its sleek look, a plethora of features, and up to five days of battery life, this is a must-have for a shopper looking for a premium Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

A close-up of a person holding a OnePlus Watch 3.
October Prime Day is in full swing, and we’re seeing massive discounts on flagship phones like the uber-premium Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. But if you’re a OnePlus fan, you’ll likely snag the OnePlus 13 for a whopping $200 off. And do you know what will complement your fancy new OnePlus phone best? A sweetly discounted OnePlus Watch 3, of course!

Yep! Amazon has a pretty sweet October Prime Day deal on the OnePlus Watch 3, slashing $56 off its usual cost. That means you can grab a unit for just under $295, which marks a new all-time low for this particular model. So, we believe it’s safe to say it’s never been a better time to get a OnePlus Watch 3 on Amazon!

OnePlus Watch 3: Save $56 on Amazon!

$56 off (16%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $56 discount on the OnePlus Watch 3, dropping it below the $295 mark. That's a new all-time low price for this bad boy, making this deal one you don't want to miss. Packing a plethora of features, two processors, and up to five days of battery life, this is an absolute bang for the buck. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, the timepiece is far from affordable even at its current Prime Day price, so we’d understand if you’re on the fence about getting one. However, we encourage you to give this bad boy a chance, especially if you’re a OnePlus user.

With its sleek look, this smartwatch can complement any outfit. It goes well with shorts and a T-shirt just as easily as with an expensive suit or dress. But it’s not just a pretty face, as this handsome fella is loaded with health-tracking features too.

It can do all the standard stuff, like measuring your heart rate and tracking your stress and sleep. On top of that, it can also measure your temperature and even provide a comprehensive snapshot of your health in just one minute. It’s worth noting, though, that the watch hasn’t received FDA certification for its ECG feature, so you won’t be able to use it.

On the flip side, you’ll get up to five days of battery life on a single charge, all while enjoying the customizability that Wear OS brings to the table. That’s a battery life its competitors, like the Galaxy Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4, can only dream of. Then again, they don’t feature two processors or run two operating systems.

Yep! The most interesting aspect of OnePlus’ smartwatch is that it basically has two brains. It comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 chip, which handles all Wear OS tasks. But all the other low-power assignments, such as heart rate monitoring and step counting, are managed by a BES2800BP chip, leading to better battery life.

Now add a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display with a peak brightness of up to 2200 nits, and you get a smartwatch that’s worth every penny—so don’t miss out on this deal and save big while you can!

