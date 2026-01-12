I’m shocked that Amazon is selling the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $150 off
The cans deliver on all important fronts, making them a bargain at their current price.
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I covered these same deals a few weeks ago in a separate deal post—though the Deep Plum variant was discounted by $159 back then—and I must admit that I didn’t expect these discounts to still be up for grabs. But I’m happy they are available, allowing bargain hunters looking for top-tier headphones to score a pair of some of the best wireless cans on the market for under $280
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Now, I don’t really know how long these deals will stay live. I presume they might expire soon, given that Amazon has been offering these discounts for quite a while now. Therefore, act quickly and snatch a pair at a bargain price now, as I assure you, you’ll regret it if you miss out on this opportunity.
Bose is one of the strongest players in the audio segment, and with the QuietComfort Ultra being its former flagship wireless headphones, they tick all the right boxes. Out of the box, you get rich sound, which you can fine-tune to fit your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music companion app. Additionally, they boast 360-degree audio and head tracking, offering a truly immersive listening experience.
If that’s not enough, they are incredibly comfy and come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market, stopping most outside noises from ruining your listening sessions—which, by the way, could be quite long. The cans offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, plus fast charging support, which delivers an additional two and a half hours after a 15-minute top-up.
So, yeah! You can’t go wrong when snagging a set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra for up to $159 off. Therefore, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!
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