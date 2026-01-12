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I’m shocked that Amazon is selling the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $150 off

The cans deliver on all important fronts, making them a bargain at their current price.

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A set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
Being a deal hunter as well as a music lover, I just can’t express how excited I was to see that Amazon is still selling the White Smoke color option of the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $130 off, while the model in Deep Plum is available for $150 less.

I covered these same deals a few weeks ago in a separate deal post—though the Deep Plum variant was discounted by $159 back then—and I must admit that I didn’t expect these discounts to still be up for grabs. But I’m happy they are available, allowing bargain hunters looking for top-tier headphones to score a pair of some of the best wireless cans on the market for under $280

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in White Smoke: Save $130!

$130 off (30%)
Amazon has knocked $130 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, dropping the White Smoke model to under $300. That price makes these top‑tier headphones even more tempting, especially given their rich sound, high-end ANC, and comfy design. Act quickly and save with this deal now while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum: Save $150!

$150 off (35%)
If you want to save even more, feel free to go for the model in Deep Plum. Amazon is selling these for $150 off their price, allowing shoppers to score a set for just under $280. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Now, I don’t really know how long these deals will stay live. I presume they might expire soon, given that Amazon has been offering these discounts for quite a while now. Therefore, act quickly and snatch a pair at a bargain price now, as I assure you, you’ll regret it if you miss out on this opportunity.

Bose is one of the strongest players in the audio segment, and with the QuietComfort Ultra being its former flagship wireless headphones, they tick all the right boxes. Out of the box, you get rich sound, which you can fine-tune to fit your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music companion app. Additionally, they boast 360-degree audio and head tracking, offering a truly immersive listening experience.

If that’s not enough, they are incredibly comfy and come with one of the best ANC technologies on the market, stopping most outside noises from ruining your listening sessions—which, by the way, could be quite long. The cans offer up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, plus fast charging support, which delivers an additional two and a half hours after a 15-minute top-up.

So, yeah! You can’t go wrong when snagging a set of Bose QuietComfort Ultra for up to $159 off. Therefore, don’t miss out—save with this deal today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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