Amazon slashes $300 off the 5.8mm-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung’s sleekest phone yet
The phone is an absolute no-brainer at this price, so don't miss out!
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Galaxy phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and I think it might just tickle your fancy.If you’re tired of walking around with a "brick" in your pocket, Amazon currently has a tempting deal on the sleekest
Measuring just 5.8mm thick, this is Samsung’s direct answer to the iPhone Air, making it one of the thinnest modern phones you can currently get. But don't let the slim build fool you, since you aren't sacrificing performance. The Galaxy S25 Edge rocks Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 12GB of RAM. It packs more than enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way, whether it's a demanding productivity app or a resource-intensive game.
Sure, Samsung had to make a few compromises to achieve this ultra-slim look, which is why you won't find a dedicated telephoto lens or a massive 5,000mAh cell here. However, the phone still takes gorgeous, vibrant photos with its 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper, as long as you don’t need to go beyond 4x zoom. Plus, while the 3,900mAh battery may look small on paper, it’s efficient enough to last a full day without needing a top-up.
The e-commerce giant has slashed not $100, not even $200, but a whopping $300 off the price of this powerhouse. This allows you to grab the 256GB model for less than $800, instead of splurging the usual $1,100. Best of all, all three color options are available at this same discount, letting you pick the one that best matches your style. After all, you wouldn’t want to hide this phone in a bulky case; doing so would basically rob you of its biggest selling point: that razor-thin profile.
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Measuring just 5.8mm thick, this is Samsung’s direct answer to the iPhone Air, making it one of the thinnest modern phones you can currently get. But don't let the slim build fool you, since you aren't sacrificing performance. The Galaxy S25 Edge rocks Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 12GB of RAM. It packs more than enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way, whether it's a demanding productivity app or a resource-intensive game.
The display is equally impressive, featuring a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp 3120 x 1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. It offers stunning picture quality while feeling fast and responsive.
Sure, Samsung had to make a few compromises to achieve this ultra-slim look, which is why you won't find a dedicated telephoto lens or a massive 5,000mAh cell here. However, the phone still takes gorgeous, vibrant photos with its 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide snapper, as long as you don’t need to go beyond 4x zoom. Plus, while the 3,900mAh battery may look small on paper, it’s efficient enough to last a full day without needing a top-up.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy S25 Edge is an absolute beast that’s worth every penny. Now that it’s selling for $300 off, it’s a total no-brainer for anyone seeking a thin handset with insane capabilities. My advice? Act fast and snag one for $300 less with this Amazon offer now before it’s too late!
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