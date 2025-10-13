OnePlus reveals more details about the OnePlus 15 display, but you shouldn’t believe it’s all upgrades
OnePlus wants you to know about the display upgrades of the OnePlus 15, but keeps it quiet on the downgrades.
OnePlus 15 is one of the most exciting upcoming flagship phones, partly because it’ll likely be the first device with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to be widely available outside China. Before the rumored global launch is even confirmed, OnePlus continues to tease the Chinese release with another series of hints about the display of the device.
OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 display will have a 165Hz refresh rate, but the company is now revealing (source in Chinese) even more details about it. The panel will be made by BOE, and it’ll have a 13% higher HBM brightness compared to the OnePlus 13. The new display will also consume 10% less power, and it’ll have a 30% longer lifespan.
The bezels around the OnePlus 15 display will be narrower than those of the OnePlus 13. The company says (source in Chinese) they’ll be 1.15mm thick across all four sides, which is even thinner than that of the OnePlus 13T (a.k.a. OnePlus 13S). Finally, the display will be able (source in Chinese) to lower the brightness down to 1 nit, which is half of what the OnePlus 13 could.
There are some downgrades to the OnePlus 15 display, which the company hasn’t talked about. The device is expected to drop the resolution to 1.5K, from the 2K of its predecessor. OnePlus is also shrinking the screen to 6.78 inches, which isn’t a major downgrade, but it’s still on the list.
The specs OnePlus has shared so far sound good enough. Many people are mad about the lower resolution, but I don’t think that would be noticeable in terms of image quality. However, it could lead to lower energy consumption and extended battery life. I definitely prefer a little more battery than a bunch of extra pixels I wouldn’t notice.
OnePlus 15’s display will get many nice upgrades
OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 display will have a 165Hz refresh rate, but the company is now revealing (source in Chinese) even more details about it. The panel will be made by BOE, and it’ll have a 13% higher HBM brightness compared to the OnePlus 13. The new display will also consume 10% less power, and it’ll have a 30% longer lifespan.
Similar to the last few years, OnePlus will use a dedicated chip for some of the processing related to the display, but this time (source in Chinese) it’ll use a chip from its parent company. The OPPO Display P3 co-processor will provide faster frame rendering, accurate color reproduction, and steady brightness.
The bezels around the OnePlus 15 display will be narrower than those of the OnePlus 13. The company says (source in Chinese) they’ll be 1.15mm thick across all four sides, which is even thinner than that of the OnePlus 13T (a.k.a. OnePlus 13S). Finally, the display will be able (source in Chinese) to lower the brightness down to 1 nit, which is half of what the OnePlus 13 could.
OnePlus doesn’t want you to think about the downgrades
There are some downgrades to the OnePlus 15 display, which the company hasn’t talked about. The device is expected to drop the resolution to 1.5K, from the 2K of its predecessor. OnePlus is also shrinking the screen to 6.78 inches, which isn’t a major downgrade, but it’s still on the list.
Outside of the display, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a mighty competitor to the iPhone 17 Pro and the Galaxy S26 series. The device is rumored to feature a 50MP telephoto camera and a hefty 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging.
It should be good enough
The specs OnePlus has shared so far sound good enough. Many people are mad about the lower resolution, but I don’t think that would be noticeable in terms of image quality. However, it could lead to lower energy consumption and extended battery life. I definitely prefer a little more battery than a bunch of extra pixels I wouldn’t notice.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: