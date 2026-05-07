OnePlus fully unveils its latest Nord-branded battery monsters with irresistible price points

The big day has arrived for cash-strapped OnePlus fans and bargain hunters in general (at least in India), as the impressively feature-packed and almost incredibly affordable Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite mid-rangers are now officially official and (just about) ready to take your first orders following a few good weeks of buzz-building and spec-revealing





a lot about these excellent new additions to the popular OnePlus Nord family, the complete picture (including detailed pricing) While we already knewabout these excellent new additions to the popular OnePlus Nord family, the complete picture (including detailed pricing) unveiled today is likely to blow many minds and cause a great deal of (Western) regret.

This is the Nord CE6 in all its glory





6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, 3600 nits of peak brightness, and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor;

Android 16 with OxygenOS 16.0;

with OxygenOS 16.0; 8GB RAM;

128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture;

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;

8,000mAh battery;

80W SuperVOOC charging and 27W reverse charging support;

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2;

IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

Crystal Guard screen protection;

In-display fingerprint sensor;

Dual stereo speakers;

USB 2.0 Type-C port;

162.5 x 77.5 x 8.5mm dimensions;

215 grams weight;

Fresh Blue, Pitch Black, and Lunar Pearl color options.



And this is how much the OnePlus Nord CE6 costs





29,999 rupees for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and Rs. 32,999 as far as a 256 gig variant is concerned. How much is that in US dollars? Believe it or not, less than 320 and around 350 bucks, respectively. For an undeniably eye-catching (and, somehow, not overly bulky) handset that packs a gigantic 8,000mAh cell purportedly capable of providing more than two and a half days of endurance between (blazing fast) charges.





Would you buy one of these phones if they came to your country? The Nord CE 6 in a minute. I'd probably get the Nord CE 6 Lite. Only at these exact price points. Probably not. Vote 33 Votes





The Nord CE6 also sports a "hyper-smooth" and ultra-bright AMOLED display (which used to be reserved for way costlier devices not that long ago), while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC is the same one found inside other excellent Android mid-rangers like the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and Nothing Phone (4a)



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Galaxy A56 5G. For such an ultra-affordable phone, this thing is remarkably robust as well, rocking not one, not two, and not three but four different water and dust resistance standards while also promising "American military-grade" durability. Oh, and the "exclusively co-developed" Crystal Guard screen protection is advertised as equally strong to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ technology used by the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE and

The Nord CE6 Lite is obviously no pushover either





6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor;

Android 16 with OxygenOS 16.0;

with OxygenOS 16.0; 6 and 8GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture;

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;

7,000mAh battery;

45W SuperVOOC charging and 10W reverse charging support;

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner;

Dual stereo speakers;

USB 2.0 Type-C port;

166 x 76 x 8.5mm dimensions;

208 grams weight;

Vivid Mint and Hyper Black color options.



Especially at this price





Rs. 20,999 ($222) for a large, silky smooth, and reasonably powerful handset with a huge 7,000mAh battery under its hood and military-grade durability?! That may sound too good to be true, but it is true... and you only have five more days to wait before you can place your order on the official Indian OnePlus website.









If you don't think 6GB RAM will be enough to satisfy your multitasking needs, of course, you'll have to pay an extra 2,000 rupees ($21) for an 8GB memory-packing Nord CE6 Lite variant or a total of Rs. 25,999 ($275) to also bump the 128 gigs of internal storage space up to 256GB.





Those are all unbelievably low price points for an objectively handsome device that also supports respectably fast charging technology while promising to deliver "up to two days of power" without hugging a wall, as well as 50MP photographic "clarity", the "segment's highest display refresh rate" technology and the "segment's fastest" overall performance.

Any hopes of US availability?





No. I hate to be this blunt and radical, but these are the kinds of phones that OnePlus has never officially released stateside, so that's clearly not going to change now that the brand is rumored to exit the market soon.





The best we can hope for right now is to see the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite quickly expand from India across Europe, and while that would seem very likely (at least for the former model) based on the Nord CE5's history, I'm afraid there are no guarantees (for the time being) as far as the old continent is concerned either.