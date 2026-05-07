The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an unbelievably good choice thanks to this rare offer
Surprise sale brings this model down to its best price.
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One of the best budget tablets just became even more affordable. | Image by Samsung
When it comes to budget devices, every discount is noteworthy. And when the affordable device is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, 'noteworthy' quickly becomes unmissable.
Right now, Walmart is giving you an incredible $63 price cut on the 128GB variant, bringing it to its best price this year. For context, the model normally costs $349.99, but you can now grab one for just $287.
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Usually, promos for this model range around $50, so this new discount is simply too good to pass up. In fact, Walmart's ongoing discount beats Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is currently giving you a more modest $50 price cut.
This Samsung device is one of my favorite budget tablets in 2026, as it checks all the boxes you could possibly need. With an included S Pen in the box, it's perfect for everyday drawing, note-taking, and more.
Another thing I really like about it is the surprising longevity. Unlike most affordable slates, this one comes with seven years of promised security and OS upgrades. That means your everyday tablet should remain reliable until 2032.
The model packs a 10.9-inch display with a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you solid visuals for its asking price. It's also perfect for daily tasks, thanks to its Exynos 1380 chip. Still, since this SoC isn't a powerhouse, the device probably won't handle demanding multitasking.
Rounding out this remarkably good package is a solid battery life. Samsung estimates it can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, though you can probably stretch that to several days with lighter use.
However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a fantastic choice for Android lovers. It may lack the potential of flagship models, but it's more than decent for streaming, casual browsing, and more. Grab yours and save $63 with Walmart's bestselling discount.
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