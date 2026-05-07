Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is an unbelievably good choice thanks to this rare offer

Surprise sale brings this model down to its best price.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in different angles on a white background.
One of the best budget tablets just became even more affordable. | Image by Samsung

When it comes to budget devices, every discount is noteworthy. And when the affordable device is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, 'noteworthy' quickly becomes unmissable. 

Right now, Walmart is giving you an incredible $63 price cut on the 128GB variant, bringing it to its best price this year. For context, the model normally costs $349.99, but you can now grab one for just $287. 

Grab the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for 18% off

$287
$349 99
$63 off (18%)
Walmart has launched a super-rare promo that turns the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite into a bestseller. At the time of writing, the device is going for 18% off its original price, which is its lowest price at the moment. Act fast and save while the deal lasts.
Buy at Walmart
Recommended For You

Usually, promos for this model range around $50, so this new discount is simply too good to pass up. In fact, Walmart's ongoing discount beats Amazon, as the e-commerce giant is currently giving you a more modest $50 price cut. 

This Samsung device is one of my favorite budget tablets in 2026, as it checks all the boxes you could possibly need. With an included S Pen in the box, it's perfect for everyday drawing, note-taking, and more. 

Another thing I really like about it is the surprising longevity. Unlike most affordable slates, this one comes with seven years of promised security and OS upgrades. That means your everyday tablet should remain reliable until 2032. 

The model packs a 10.9-inch display with a relatively smooth 90Hz refresh rate, giving you solid visuals for its asking price. It's also perfect for daily tasks, thanks to its Exynos 1380 chip. Still, since this SoC isn't a powerhouse, the device probably won't handle demanding multitasking. 

Rounding out this remarkably good package is a solid battery life. Samsung estimates it can last up to 16 hours on a single charge, though you can probably stretch that to several days with lighter use. 

However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a fantastic choice for Android lovers. It may lack the potential of flagship models, but it's more than decent for streaming, casual browsing, and more. Grab yours and save $63 with Walmart's bestselling discount.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16166 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore
This Special Edition Motorola Razr foldable is all of a sudden VERY hard to turn down
This Special Edition Motorola Razr foldable is all of a sudden VERY hard to turn down
Fan-favorite Idea Tab Pro is still on sale at a killer discount at Lenovo
Fan-favorite Idea Tab Pro is still on sale at a killer discount at Lenovo
28 Android apps delivering bogus information were installed 7 million times from Google Play Store
28 Android apps delivering bogus information were installed 7 million times from Google Play Store