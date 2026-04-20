Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
Users in select regions have a new reason to get excited about the 'Never Settle' mantra.
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Should you even get excited about these? | Image by OnePlus
After launching the OnePlus Turbo 6, an unrivaled battery champ with a 9,000mAh battery, OnePlus is gearing up for a new smartphone release. This time, it's set to announce not one but two devices next month.
With rumors suggesting OnePlus is shutting down in some global markets, the brand may appear pretty much dead. Apparently, it's not. In fact, it's gearing to release two new Nord CE 6 models in India on May 7, 2026.
Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K, 144Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 + Touch Reflex
Battery: 8,000mAh, 80W fast charging, bypass charging support, 27W reverse wired charging
Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP59K, MIL-STD-810H
As the branding suggests, the CE 6 Lite will be the more modest of the two. But the hardware shows it might be one of the best Galaxy A37 alternatives for power users — at least for those that can actually get it.
Unlike other OnePlus models launched this year, this Android phone will come with a 7,000mAh battery. Although this may seem rather modest, it's actually significantly more than the Galaxy A57 5G. This one, for instance, remains with a 5,000mAh, practically unchanged from the Galaxy A53, which debuted years ago.
Display: 144Hz refresh rate
Processor: Dimensity 7400 Apex
Battery: 7,000mAh
At this point, no details regarding the asking price of the upcoming OnePlus devices remain under wraps. However, it's very likely that it'll remain limited to select markets.
No CE model has been released in the US. The latest CE-inspired model in the States was the Nord N30 5G, which was a global rebrand of the Nord CE 3 Lite. Should we expect the OnePlus Nord CE 6 or the CE 6 Lite to eventually make it in the US? Probably not.
While nothing about the shutting down rumors has been confirmed 100%, they do bring a level of uncertainty that's definitely killing the vibe. Does that mean the faith in OnePlus is ultimately lost?
We may keep hearing about new, awesome phones and tablets that keep pushing the boundaries of battery life. But I'm no longer convinced the specs alone will win me over — I also need peace of mind that I'll be able to use a device I pay $500+ for at least several years.
If the sense of reliability is ultimately gone, those flagship specs won't really matter. And still, I'm definitely hoping that OnePlus will pull through, as it emphasizes value for money far more than Samsung.
OnePlus to announce a new all-rounder
With rumors suggesting OnePlus is shutting down in some global markets, the brand may appear pretty much dead. Apparently, it's not. In fact, it's gearing to release two new Nord CE 6 models in India on May 7, 2026.
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Starting with the OnePlus Nord CE 6, the Android phone packs a 6.78-inch screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 1.5K resolution. Under the hood, the device will feature dual-chip technology, boasting a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and a Touch Reflex SoC.
Supposedly, the dual processor approach should deliver sustained performance with daily tasks and gaming alike. Thanks to a large vapor chamber, the device should handle longer sessions without throttling. Rounding things out is an 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.
Will you consider buying a OnePlus phone?
Key specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 6
Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K, 144Hz
Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 + Touch Reflex
Battery: 8,000mAh, 80W fast charging, bypass charging support, 27W reverse wired charging
Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP59K, MIL-STD-810H
The modest alternative
As the branding suggests, the CE 6 Lite will be the more modest of the two. But the hardware shows it might be one of the best Galaxy A37 alternatives for power users — at least for those that can actually get it.
Nord CE 6 Lite— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 20, 2026
Dimensity 7400 Apex
7,000mAh battery
144Hz refresh rate
Established leaker Abhishek Yadav shared the device will feature a Dimensity 7400 Apex chip, whereas the previous gen packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. The device boasts the same high refresh rate of 144Hz as the non-Lite version, but the display size remains under wraps.
Unlike other OnePlus models launched this year, this Android phone will come with a 7,000mAh battery. Although this may seem rather modest, it's actually significantly more than the Galaxy A57 5G. This one, for instance, remains with a 5,000mAh, practically unchanged from the Galaxy A53, which debuted years ago.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite key specs
Display: 144Hz refresh rate
Processor: Dimensity 7400 Apex
Battery: 7,000mAh
Price and availability
The Nord N30 5G was the last 'CE' phone that made it in the US. | Image by OnePlus
At this point, no details regarding the asking price of the upcoming OnePlus devices remain under wraps. However, it's very likely that it'll remain limited to select markets.
No CE model has been released in the US. The latest CE-inspired model in the States was the Nord N30 5G, which was a global rebrand of the Nord CE 3 Lite. Should we expect the OnePlus Nord CE 6 or the CE 6 Lite to eventually make it in the US? Probably not.
That said, there hasn't been an official statement from OnePlus suggesting the global version of the Turbo 6, the Nord 6, won't debut in the US. If you ask me, a phone with a 9,000mAh battery and a 165Hz AMOLED screen sounds much better on paper than the CE 6.
Is it too late?
I was hoping the OnePlus Turbo 6 will eventually land in the US, but... | Image by OnePlus
While nothing about the shutting down rumors has been confirmed 100%, they do bring a level of uncertainty that's definitely killing the vibe. Does that mean the faith in OnePlus is ultimately lost?
We may keep hearing about new, awesome phones and tablets that keep pushing the boundaries of battery life. But I'm no longer convinced the specs alone will win me over — I also need peace of mind that I'll be able to use a device I pay $500+ for at least several years.
If the sense of reliability is ultimately gone, those flagship specs won't really matter. And still, I'm definitely hoping that OnePlus will pull through, as it emphasizes value for money far more than Samsung.
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