Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

The Razr+ (2025) just plunged to a ridiculously low price

Can you believe this model is cheaper than most mid-rangers right now?

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Motorola Deals
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person showing off the Razr+ (2025)'s main display.
This foldable surprise awaits your attention. | Image by PhoneArena

Just a few days ago, Amazon brought back its unbelievably good Razr Ultra (2025) deal, knocking a massive $600 off the phone's asking price. While this promo is indeed impressive, some clamshell foldable enthusiasts may still find it too expensive. 

Well, there's a great alternative to consider right now. Over at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, you can save a superb 62% discount on a brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025). This brings the $999.99 phone down to only $379.99 — an asking price that's impossible to ignore. 

Razr+ (2025): now 62% off at Woot

$379 99
$999 99
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) has just plunged to a price that's impossible to resist. For a limited time, you can get the model in Hot Pink for $620 off its original price, making this clamshell foldable surprisingly affordable. Act fast and save big at Woot.
Expired

Razr+ (2025): save 38% at Amazon

$380 off (38%)
If you'd still prefer getting the device at Amazon, you should prepare to pay a higher asking price. Right now, the e-commerce giant sells the model with a 38% discount.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You




Even better, unlike some of Woot's offers, which include a limited warranty from the seller, this one ships with a full one-year Motorola warranty. Put simply, you're getting one of the best Motorola phones with zero 'refurbished' risk. 

Sure, the Razr+ (2025) lacks the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip of its Ultra relative, but it's still a solid choice for foldable fans nonetheless. It features a 4-inch cover screen with brilliant resolution and smooth refresh rate and its main 6.9-inch OLED display gives you even more impressive visuals. 

Under the hood, the model sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. While this chip isn't the best in class, it delivers an excellent experience with everyday tasks. You can check out our Razr+ (2025) review for additional performance details. 

What about the camera? This Android phone packs a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, capturing mostly good-looking images. Photos have superb detail, though colors look a tad warmer than natural. On the bright side, portrait photos look amazing. 

When you think about it, the Razr+ (2025) is cheaper than the Moto G Power (2026) right now. Do you really need more of a reason to pull the trigger? Make sure to act quickly to save big, though, as this promo will likely expire soon.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16168 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Sony finally announced the official premiere of the Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
Google's Pixel 9 trumps the Pixel 10a to become your top budget option at a huge $350 discount
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could fix a major flaw in the first-gen trifold
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) finally gets the $100 price cut we’ve been waiting for
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) finally gets the $100 price cut we’ve been waiting for
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
Rare Garmin Venu 3 promo quietly pops up at Amazon
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
The Galaxy S26+ is more attractive than ever at a hefty new $200 discount with 512GB storage
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore
Thanks Apple: you're finally fixing macOS Tahoe's most annoying UI problems nobody could ignore