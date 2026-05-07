The Razr+ (2025) just plunged to a ridiculously low price
Can you believe this model is cheaper than most mid-rangers right now?
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This foldable surprise awaits your attention. | Image by PhoneArena
Just a few days ago, Amazon brought back its unbelievably good Razr Ultra (2025) deal, knocking a massive $600 off the phone's asking price. While this promo is indeed impressive, some clamshell foldable enthusiasts may still find it too expensive.
Well, there's a great alternative to consider right now. Over at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, you can save a superb 62% discount on a brand-new Motorola Razr+ (2025). This brings the $999.99 phone down to only $379.99 — an asking price that's impossible to ignore.
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Even better, unlike some of Woot's offers, which include a limited warranty from the seller, this one ships with a full one-year Motorola warranty. Put simply, you're getting one of the best Motorola phones with zero 'refurbished' risk.
Sure, the Razr+ (2025) lacks the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip of its Ultra relative, but it's still a solid choice for foldable fans nonetheless. It features a 4-inch cover screen with brilliant resolution and smooth refresh rate and its main 6.9-inch OLED display gives you even more impressive visuals.
Under the hood, the model sports a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. While this chip isn't the best in class, it delivers an excellent experience with everyday tasks. You can check out our Razr+ (2025) review for additional performance details.
What about the camera? This Android phone packs a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, capturing mostly good-looking images. Photos have superb detail, though colors look a tad warmer than natural. On the bright side, portrait photos look amazing.
When you think about it, the Razr+ (2025) is cheaper than the Moto G Power (2026) right now. Do you really need more of a reason to pull the trigger? Make sure to act quickly to save big, though, as this promo will likely expire soon.
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