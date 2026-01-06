The OnePlus 16 could revive a strategy the brand dropped after the OnePlus 10 series
A OnePlus 16 Pro or Ultra could be on the way.
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OnePlus may not launch the OnePlus 16 as a standalone product, as a new leak suggests the company could release a OnePlus 16 Pro or Ultra variant alongside the base model.
It could be an all-rounder product
Most of OnePlus's competitors have released different variants in their main smartphone series, each catering to a different user base. For instance, the Google Pixel 10 series includes four models – the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, OnePlus takes a different approach.
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The brand follows a strategy of launching a single flagship product each year, along with an "R" model that's slightly less powerful than its flagship counterpart. For instance, the latest OnePlus 15 and its sibling, the OnePlus 15R, where the 15R offers comparatively fewer features than the 15 and therefore comes at a lower cost. However, OnePlus might change this strategy with the upcoming OnePlus 16, as a trusted leaker, OnePlus Club, claims that we could see a OnePlus 16 Pro or a OnePlus 16 Ultra launching alongside the base OnePlus 16.
After four years, we may finally get a Pro model— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) January 5, 2026
It seems OnePlus has taken user feedback and is set to release an all-rounder this year.
However, it’s still unclear whether it will be called OnePlus 16 Pro or OnePlus 16 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/OzJvgOys4C
The tipster believes it could be an all-rounder device, meaning it will feature improvements across all segments rather than focusing on a specific one. For reference, the OnePlus 15 received a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor, but the same couldn't be said for a few other aspects of the smartphone, such as its camera sensors, which are even smaller than the OnePlus 13. Additionally, the latest OnePlus flagship launched at a comparatively lower price than its predecessor in China.
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OnePlus Club also claims that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will launch in Q4 2026. This assumption could actually turn out to be true, as both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 were launched in Q4, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for the company to change the release window at this point.
What to expect from the OnePlus 16?
OnePlus 15's camera bump.| Image by PhoneArena
It's been only a few months since the OnePlus 15 was released, and its successor is still several months away from launch. However, leaks about the upcoming flagship have already started to surface.
The first and most interesting rumor is that the upcoming OnePlus phone could feature a 200 Hz refresh rate display. If that turns out to be true, it would make it the smartphone with the highest refresh rate, surpassing devices like the Asus ROG Phone 8 series, which comes with a 165 Hz display.
The second leak comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims that the OnePlus 16 will have a 200 MP camera sensor. This would be a welcome upgrade, as the OnePlus 15 comes with a smaller sensor than its predecessor. Although, in our testing, we didn't find it affecting the camera performance that much, some OnePlus fans were certainly not happy with this downgrade.
Which OnePlus 16 leak sounds the most interesting to you?
A 200MP camera.
50.72%
A 200Hz refresh rate.
14.83%
A Pro or Ultra variant.
34.45%
The OnePlus 16 Pro or 16 Ultra would be a welcome addition
I'm really looking forward to seeing a Pro variant return in the upcoming OnePlus flagship series. Most importantly, this wouldn't be a new challenge for the company, as it used to offer a Pro model up until the OnePlus 10 series. Back then, there were the base OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10T. However, in early 2023, the brand announced that, in an effort to simplify its portfolio, it had decided that upcoming flagship lineups would no longer include Pro models.
Currently, the OnePlus flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, only competes with the base variants of its rivals like the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10. There's no contender from OnePlus to challenge the Pro variants of these phones, such as the iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro. Introducing a OnePlus 16 Pro or Ultra model would definitely bring healthy competition to the premium smartphone segment. That said, these are still very early leaks and haven't come from any official OnePlus source, so I'd advice to take them with a pinch of salt.
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