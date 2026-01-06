The OnePlus 16 could revive a strategy the brand dropped after the OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus 16

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

After four years, we may finally get a Pro model It seems OnePlus has taken user feedback and is set to release an all-rounder this year. However, it’s still unclear whether it will be called OnePlus 16 Pro or OnePlus 16 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/OzJvgOys4C

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 13

What to expect from the OnePlus 16?









OnePlus 15

OnePlus Club also claims that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will launch in Q4 2026. This assumption could actually turn out to be true, as both theandwere launched in Q4, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for the company to change the release window at this point.It's been only a few months since thewas released, and its successor is still several months away from launch. However, leaks about the upcoming flagship have already started to surface.