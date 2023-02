OnePlus puts an end to its 'Pro' smartphone lineup: Don't expect a OnePlus 11 Pro

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more! Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500! $524 off (66%) Trade-in $275 $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - spatial audio, dual drivers, low latency OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with two drivers instead of one, co-designed with Dynaudio. Spatial Audio support, low latency, up to -48 dB noise reduction! Add to cart with OnePlus 11 to make full use of our discount codes! $179 Buy at OnePlus

February is shaping to be one of the biggest months for Android this year. We have been treated with not one, but two major flagship releases in the span of 10 days. Last week, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S23 lineup, while today marks the official international debut of the OnePlus 11 While the latter has been out for quite a while in China, it has taken some time for the Chinese tech giant to launch its flagship for 2023 worldwide. The last part is very important - the OnePlus 11 , despite dropping the “Pro” moniker, is as high-end of a smartphone you will get from OnePlus in 2023.In a dedicated article by 9to5 Google, OnePlus has confirmed that there will be OnePlus 11 Pro. According to the source, this pattern will continue in the foreseeable future, in an effort to simplify the company’s product portfolio.It should be noted that OnePlus’ lineup is in fact in need of some sort of order. Last year, the company broke with tradition and released a “flagship” OnePlus 10 Pro , followed by a less-premium (but not exactly mid-range) OnePlus 10T This move narrowed the gap between the “Pro” OnePlus smartphones and the non-Pro ones significantly for the first time. Traditionally, before 2022, OnePlus would release two smartphones simultaneously, with the “Pro” version having a clear edge with its superior display, build quality and plethora of additional features.After blurring the lines with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T, the Chinese tech giant has decided to erase them completely. In a world where everything has to be either “Pro” or “Ultra”, this is a welcome change.Especially when the device that begins this new trend features the insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boasts one of the most impressive spec sheets out of any Android smartphone on the market today. In short, the OnePlus 11 does not need the ‘Pro’ to be a true flagship.