OnePlus blows another punch to Apple’s AI failure with a deeper integration with Gemini

OnePlus has officially announced it’ll give Gemini more access to its devices.

OnePlus appears to be on a roll and is ready to unveil what could be the best flagship smartphone of the season. Presumably, the OnePlus 15 will debut OxygenOS 16, which is officially going to include more AI features.

Gemini will have access to Mind Space on future OnePlus phones


OnePlus is going to give Google’s AI assistant Gemini access to the information saved in Mind Space. The new integration was announced in a social media post by OnePlus India, which is promoting the upcoming OxygenOS 16.

While the company hasn’t shared any specific details, the image in the post gives us some clues about what to expect. It appears that Gemini will be able to complete tasks and give answers based on the information stored in the Mind Space app. 


Mind Space is OnePlus’s app where users can save screenshots, notes, events, and other content, which the company’s AI then organizes with keywords and tags. The example in the promotional image shows a user asking Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris based on what it finds in Mind Space.

Coming with OxygenOS 16




According to the fine print in the image, the feature will be available soon for “OnePlus Flagship devices with OxygenOS 16.” Considering that, it’s likely that the OnePlus 15 will have the integration first, but older devices, such as the OnePlus 13, may also get it later.

Would you use AI to organize your notes and screenshots?

Vote View Result


That would put OnePlus in the growing list of brands that have more meaningful AI integrations than Apple. Despite being “built for Apple Intelligence”, the iPhone 16 and its successor, the iPhone 17, have limited AI capabilities. On the other hand, Google’s Gemini powers not only the Pixel 10 series but also the Galaxy S25 and most current Android devices.

Great, if it works


If someone comes up with a way to organize and utilize all my screenshots, notes, and saved links, I’ll be more than grateful. However, as much as I want to trust modern AI, I still haven’t found an app that could do that reliably. I’ll gladly give OnePlus’ integration a chance, though I won’t hold my breath.

