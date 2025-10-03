OnePlus blows another punch to Apple’s AI failure with a deeper integration with Gemini
OnePlus has officially announced it’ll give Gemini more access to its devices.
OnePlus appears to be on a roll and is ready to unveil what could be the best flagship smartphone of the season. Presumably, the OnePlus 15 will debut OxygenOS 16, which is officially going to include more AI features.
OnePlus is going to give Google’s AI assistant Gemini access to the information saved in Mind Space. The new integration was announced in a social media post by OnePlus India, which is promoting the upcoming OxygenOS 16.
While the company hasn’t shared any specific details, the image in the post gives us some clues about what to expect. It appears that Gemini will be able to complete tasks and give answers based on the information stored in the Mind Space app.
Mind Space is OnePlus’s app where users can save screenshots, notes, events, and other content, which the company’s AI then organizes with keywords and tags. The example in the promotional image shows a user asking Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris based on what it finds in Mind Space.
That would put OnePlus in the growing list of brands that have more meaningful AI integrations than Apple. Despite being “built for Apple Intelligence”, the iPhone 16 and its successor, the iPhone 17, have limited AI capabilities. On the other hand, Google’s Gemini powers not only the Pixel 10 series but also the Galaxy S25 and most current Android devices.
If someone comes up with a way to organize and utilize all my screenshots, notes, and saved links, I’ll be more than grateful. However, as much as I want to trust modern AI, I still haven’t found an app that could do that reliably. I’ll gladly give OnePlus’ integration a chance, though I won’t hold my breath.
Gemini will have access to Mind Space on future OnePlus phones
OnePlus is going to give Google’s AI assistant Gemini access to the information saved in Mind Space. The new integration was announced in a social media post by OnePlus India, which is promoting the upcoming OxygenOS 16.
While the company hasn’t shared any specific details, the image in the post gives us some clues about what to expect. It appears that Gemini will be able to complete tasks and give answers based on the information stored in the Mind Space app.
Your planner, assistant, and manager- all in one. #OnePlusAI pic.twitter.com/jHoptSJX1k— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 3, 2025
Mind Space is OnePlus’s app where users can save screenshots, notes, events, and other content, which the company’s AI then organizes with keywords and tags. The example in the promotional image shows a user asking Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris based on what it finds in Mind Space.
Coming with OxygenOS 16
OnePlus 15 will have a major redesign. | Image Credit – OnePlus
According to the fine print in the image, the feature will be available soon for “OnePlus Flagship devices with OxygenOS 16.” Considering that, it’s likely that the OnePlus 15 will have the integration first, but older devices, such as the OnePlus 13, may also get it later.
That would put OnePlus in the growing list of brands that have more meaningful AI integrations than Apple. Despite being “built for Apple Intelligence”, the iPhone 16 and its successor, the iPhone 17, have limited AI capabilities. On the other hand, Google’s Gemini powers not only the Pixel 10 series but also the Galaxy S25 and most current Android devices.
Great, if it works
If someone comes up with a way to organize and utilize all my screenshots, notes, and saved links, I’ll be more than grateful. However, as much as I want to trust modern AI, I still haven’t found an app that could do that reliably. I’ll gladly give OnePlus’ integration a chance, though I won’t hold my breath.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: