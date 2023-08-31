Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

OnePlus announces that OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, will launch on September 25th

OnePlus Announces Launch Date for OxygenOS 14
OnePlus has just unveiled exciting news for its user base. The company has officially set the date for the global launch of OxygenOS 14, its latest operating system, to roll out starting on September 25.

This release is particularly noteworthy because OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems built on the foundation of Android 14, promising a slew of innovative features aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Kinder Liu, the President, and COO of OnePlus, emphasized their commitment to delivering a fast and smooth OxygenOS. He stated that OxygenOS 14, powered by OnePlus' latest innovations, will be the most intelligent and user-friendly software OnePlus has ever released.

OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users...Powered by OnePlus' latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive software product in OnePlus' history. – Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus

The key idea behind OxygenOS 14 is to make the user experience instinctive and effortless. OnePlus achieves this by introducing the Trinity Engine, a unique performance platform, into OxygenOS 14. The company claims that this platform enhances the connection between the phone's hardware and software, making OnePlus devices more efficient in terms of power usage, multitasking, and delivering a consistently smooth performance.

In the announcement, the company explains that the Trinity Engine incorporates six innovative technologies: CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering. Together, these technologies are said to ensure a fast and smooth experience in various scenarios, including multitasking, gaming, and prolonged use.


It remains unclear which OnePlus devices will be the first to receive the OxygenOS update, although one can assume that the company's latest flagship, the OnePlus 11, will be first in line. Considering our findings on this device concerning its quick throttling when compared to other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones, it should be the perfect testing device for the new Trinity Engine's prowess.

One thing that is clear is that OnePlus remains committed to pushing boundaries and providing exceptional software experiences for its community. With OxygenOS 14, OnePlus users can look forward to a more intuitive and responsive smartphone experience, where their devices become an extension of their instincts.

OnePlus 11
8.7

OnePlus 11

The Good

  • Affordable price
  • Powerful chip inside
  • One of the fastest and smoothest phones around
  • Incredibly fast charging
  • Great haptics

The Bad

  • Camera quality a step below rivals, especially video
  • Display does not get as bright as rivals
  • OxygenOS makes weird changes to accepted Android gestures
  • No wireless charging
  • Throttles quicker than other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones
Deal $650 at OnePlus Deal Buy at Amazon $600 at eBay

