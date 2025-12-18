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Forget boring faces: there is a new way to stylize your Wear OS watch with a touch of fun

It is time to give your smartwatch a bit more personality.

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Androidify Wear OS Announcement
Google is finally letting you put your AI-generated digital twin right on your wrist. In a new report, the Androidify app now uses the power of Gemini to turn your selfies into custom watch faces with a single tap.

Your Android bot selfie is now a watch face


The Androidify app has been around in various forms for ages, but the latest update brings it firmly into the modern era. Instead of just picking colors and hats manually, the app now leans on Gemini and Imagen AI to transform a photo of you into a unique Android bot character. Once your digital avatar is ready, you can push that design directly to your Wear OS watch face in a matter of seconds.

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Syncing your custom bot to Wear OS


  1. Grab the latest Androidify update from the Play Store.
  2. Snap a selfie and let the AI build your unique bot.
  3. Use the integrated push tool to sync the design to your watch.

This entire process is powered by a new Watch Face Push API, which is a fancy way of saying Google is making it much easier for developers to send designs from your phone to your wrist.

Why this matters for your wrist

Androidify Watch Face
Personalized watch face created with Androidify. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Once upon a time, customizing a Wear OS watch felt like a bit of a mess compared to the competition. If you look at the Apple Watch, they’ve had Memoji faces for years that animate and react to your touch. Samsung has also played around with AR Emojis, but they often feel a bit stiff and disconnected from the rest of the UI.

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This update shows Google is finally catching up in the personality department. It’s a great entry point for anyone who wants a watch face that feels unique without having to dive into an existing library of watch faces

Have you tried using the Androidify app yet?
Yes, and I created my personal Android bot mascot.
20%
Yes, but I only looked around.
0%
No, I meant to but forgot.
40%
No, I’m not interested in these childish games.
40%
5 Votes

AI can actually be fun


I’ll be honest: I usually roll my eyes at "AI for everything," but this is genuinely fun. It’s a low-stakes, playful way to use generative technology, but it makes the hardware feel more like yours. If you have a Pixel Watch or a Galaxy Watch, give it a spin—it’s the kind of fun customization that’s been missing for a while.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

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