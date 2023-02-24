OnePlus 11 release date, price, and features

The OnePlus 11 mostly brings performance improvements in comparison with the OnePlus 10-series, helmed by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the current best Android chip, up to 16GB of RAM, as well as the beloved triple Hasselblad camera setup. Let's explore the OnePlus 11 in depth!



The phone will be simultaneously available from both OnePlus.com, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. Accessories, like OnePlus' cases, will be available on OnePlus.com and Amazon. The phone will work with all major US carriers and MVNOs.















OnePlus 11 review





The OnePlus 11 generally impressed us with its superb performance, good camera quality, very fast charging, and finally, exceptionally competitive pricing.









In what colors is the OnePlus 11 available?









Titan Black

Eternal Green (exclusive to the 16GB/256GB version)

There are currently two OnePlus 11 colors . Both of these are quite different in not just look but feel, with OnePlus describing the green one as offering a smooth and glossy glass back, while the granular glass black variant appears a bit more matted and less reflective. OnePlus also assures that the latter will show no fingerprints.





What is the OnePlus 11 battery capacity?







What are the OnePlus 11 camera specs?







The OnePlus 11 camera utilizes a triple layout, much like most of its predecessors. there is a triple, third-gen Hasselblad-powered camera setup at the back of OnePlus' latest flagship phone. The OnePlus 11 is packing the following camera specs: 50MP main shooter, Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture

48MP ultra-wide, Sony IMX581 sensor

32MP 2X zoom lens, Sony IMX709 sensor

16MP front cam, ISOCELL 3P9 (S5K3P9) sensor

The main and ultra-wide cameras are now a pretty standard business, but we rarely see a 2X zoom lens given that everyone is now moving past 3X and beyond, so that's definitely surprising. OnePlus has dubbed this one a "portrait lens", and it's exactly that, giving aspiring photographers a 50mm-ish field of view, close to what the human eye sees and just perfect lens for portrait photos. However, at the same time, only having only a 2X lens means that long-range zoom won't be quite as good as on other flagships, lagging behind the latest Galaxy S23 , the iPhone 14 Pro , and numerous other flagships coming straight from China that pack some serious zooming power.



What are the best OnePlus 11 deals?

There are some pretty decent OnePlus 11 deals following its arrival on the US market. For example, you can get a free $100 Gift Card with purchase of either 8+128GB or 16+256GB version of the OnePlus 11 as well as $50 off the Buds Pro 2 if you purchase the phone in early March. Other perks straight from the OnePlus store get you:

Free storage and 16GB RAM upgrade

Up to $300 of trade-in value

Discounts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Extra 5% off for students

0 APR with 24 months installments

2X RedCoins







