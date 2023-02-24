OnePlus 11 release date, price, and features

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The OnePlus 11 is the OnePlus flagship released in early  2023 OnePlus flagship and it was officially unveiled on January 4th, 2023, for the Chinese market, but launched globally (including the USA) on February 7, 2023. 

With the OnePlus 11, OnePlus is simplifying its portfolio, thus dropping the "Pro" moniker and having a single flagship in early 2023. As far as we know, there's no OnePlus 11 Pro in the pipeline. 

The OnePlus 11 mostly brings performance improvements in comparison with the OnePlus 10-series, helmed by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the current best Android chip, up to 16GB of RAM, as well as the beloved triple Hasselblad camera setup. Let's explore the OnePlus 11 in depth!

OnePlus 11 release date

  • February 7th, globally; January 4th in China

The global announcement of the flagship took place on February 7, following its premiere for the Chinese market on January 4. 

The global version of the OnePlus 11 will be available starting February 16, with pre-orders kicking off on February 7 as well. 

For reference, here follow the release dates for previous OnePlus flagship phones, alongside the announcement date for the OnePlus 11.

SeriesRelease date (China)Release date (global)
OnePlus 11January 4th, 2023February 7th, 2023
OnePlus 10 ProJanuary 13, 2022March 31, 2022
OnePlus 9 and 9 ProApril 2, 2021March 31, 2021
OnePlus 8 and 8 ProApril 21, 2020April 21, 2020

OnePlus 11 price

  • $699 - $799 (global price, speculated)

In the US, the OnePlus 11 5G starts at a $699 for the 8GB/128GB version and $799 for the 16GB + 256GB variation. If you pre-order the phone until February 13, you can get up to $500 off with a qualifying trade-in or get a $100 coupon without a trade-in. After February 13 and February 22, you can get a free memory upgrade and $100 off if you trade-in a OnePlus or an Apple device, and up to $50 if you trade-in another device. 

The phone will be simultaneously available from both OnePlus.com, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. Accessories, like OnePlus' cases, will be available on OnePlus.com and Amazon. The phone will work with all major US carriers and MVNOs. 

VersionPrice at launch
OnePlus 11 8GB + 128GB$699
OnePlus 11 16GB + 256GB$799


OnePlus 11 specs


Here are all the official OnePlus 11 specs at a glance:

SpecsOnePlus 11
Display6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display with wide color gamut coverage, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass Victus
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
RAM & Storage versions8GB LPDDR5X RAM/128GB storage, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM/256GB storage
Camera50 MP, f/1.6, 1/1.3", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS main camera
48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.0", AF ultrawide camera
32MP 2x telephoto zoom camera
16MP selfie camera
Battery5000mAh
ChargingUSA: 80W SuperVOOC (full charge in 27 minutes)
Rest of the world: 100W SuperVOOC
Price$699/$799

OnePlus 11 review


The OnePlus 11 generally impressed us with its superb performance, good camera quality, very fast charging, and finally, exceptionally competitive pricing.


OnePlus 11 comparisons



In what colors is the OnePlus 11 available?


There are currently two OnePlus 11 colors. Both of these are quite different in not just look but feel, with OnePlus describing the green one as offering a smooth and glossy glass back, while the granular glass black variant appears a bit more matted and less reflective. OnePlus also assures that the latter will show no fingerprints.

  • Titan Black
  • Eternal Green (exclusive to the 16GB/256GB version)


What is the OnePlus 11 battery capacity?


The OnePlus 11 battery is a large 5,000mAh size, which has become a standard with Android flagship phones recently.

In the US, the phone will be outfitted with a 80W SuperVOOC charger, while the rest of the world will enjoy a more impressive 100W charging solution that should cut a few minutes from the charging times of the flagship. Don't fret, OnePlus that even with the 80W charger, you should see the OnePlus 11 get fully charged in just 27 minutes, a great result.

Sadly, wireless charging seems to have been dropped from the hardware loadout, so you're left with wired charging.

What are the OnePlus 11 camera specs?


The OnePlus 11 camera utilizes a triple layout, much like most of its predecessors. there is a triple, third-gen Hasselblad-powered camera setup at the back of OnePlus' latest flagship phone. The OnePlus 11 is packing the following camera specs:

  • 50MP main shooter, Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture
  • 48MP ultra-wide, Sony IMX581 sensor
  • 32MP 2X zoom lens, Sony IMX709 sensor
  • 16MP front cam, ISOCELL 3P9 (S5K3P9) sensor

The main and ultra-wide cameras are now a pretty standard business, but we rarely see a 2X zoom lens given that everyone is now moving past 3X and beyond, so that's definitely surprising. OnePlus has dubbed this one a "portrait lens", and it's exactly that, giving aspiring photographers a 50mm-ish field of view, close to what the human eye sees and just perfect lens for portrait photos. However, at the same time, only having only a 2X lens means that long-range zoom won't be quite as good as on other flagships, lagging behind the latest Galaxy S23, the iPhone 14 Pro, and numerous other flagships coming straight from China that pack some serious zooming power. 


What are the best OnePlus 11 deals?


There are some pretty decent OnePlus 11 deals following its arrival on the US market. For example, you can get a free $100 Gift Card with purchase of either 8+128GB or 16+256GB version of the OnePlus 11 as well as $50 off the Buds Pro 2 if you purchase the phone in early March. Other perks straight from the OnePlus store get you:

  • Free storage and 16GB RAM upgrade
  • Up to $300 of trade-in value
  • Discounts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2
  • Extra 5% off for students
  • 0 APR with 24 months installments
  • 2X RedCoins




