Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Google is finally fixing a major Pixel home screen frustration

The latest Android beta includes a feature users have been demanding for years.

12comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
Pixel’s At a Glance widget
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is finally addressing a long-standing gripe for Pixel enthusiasts who value home screen symmetry. You will soon be able to reclaim that precious top-row real estate by finally ditching the permanent At a Glance widget.

The widget you couldn't make go away


Every Google Pixel user has been there—staring at that unmovable block of weather and calendar info, wishing we could just slide a custom widget or a row of icons into its place. While it was once a staple of the "Google way," it has become sort of tiring for those who prefer a truly clean aesthetic.

Recommended For You

Luckily, it’s been discovered that the latest beta version of Android 16 (QPR3 Beta 1) is finally letting users toggle this feature off. It isn't a universal rollout just yet — yours truly is still seeing the widget firmly planted on my screen without the option to toggle it off — but the option is definitely popping up for a lucky segment of beta testers. This is the kind of customization that users have been screaming for since the early days of the Pixel line.


A shift in Google’s philosophy


Recommended For You

For years, the Pixel experience has been a "take it or leave it" situation when it comes to the home screen. If you look at the competition, like Samsung’s One UI, the level of customization is staggering. Samsung users can move, resize, or delete virtually anything. Google, by comparison, has always felt a bit rigid, insisting that its "At a Glance" experience was central to the Pixel identity.

This change suggests Google is finally loosening the reins. It matters because the modern smartphone user wants agency over their $1,000 device. Whether you're a minimalist or a power user who wants to use a third-party calendar widget, being forced into a specific layout is frustrating. On forums like Reddit, the consensus is clear: people love the information the widget provides, but they hate the lack of choice. This move finally brings the Pixel closer to the flexibility found in the rest of the Android landscape.

Will you be disabling the "At a Glance" widget as soon as you have the option to?
Yes, I’ve been asking for ages to have this capability.
77.38%
No, I think the widget is useful and should not be removed.
22.62%
84 Votes

No more permanent widgets, please


I think it’s about time. I’ve always felt that the Pixel’s greatest strength—its simplicity—was slowly becoming a weakness because it felt too restrictive. I personally love the Pixel's software, and I tend to stay away from using third-party launchers, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't consider installing one just to get rid of that permanent top-row. Once this feature makes it to the stable build, I’ll be disabling it on day one to make room for a more personalized layout.

It’s a small change on paper, but for those of us who spend hours tweaking our setups, it’s a massive win. It makes the Pixel feel less like a managed service and more like a personal tool. If you’re a customization nerd, keep your eyes peeled for the stable rollout or the beta rollout if you happen to be enrolled; the Pixel home screen is about to get a lot more interesting.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (12)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless