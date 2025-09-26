(Almost) nobody cares about the OnePlus 15 screen. But everybody is hyped about its battery!
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is also drawing lots of attention.
Over 1200 people participated in our little PhoneArena survey about the OnePlus 15 and its most alluring feature: the results show that next to no one cares about its screen.
As of time of writing, the results are:
People seem to like the whole OnePlus 15 package, but among the individual components and features, the battery just destroys the competition. A third of you are drawn to the battery of the OnePlus 15, and I can't blame you.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 top-tier chipset is also drawing lots of attention, almost as much as the dismissive "OnePlus 15 can go kick rocks" option.
Barely over 2% votes in favor of the new screen is not a great sign for the OnePlus 15. Not at all.
The new display could shrink slightly to 6.78 inches and switch to a 1.5K resolution, while boosting the refresh rate to 165Hz compared with the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch 2K screen at 120Hz. Rumors also point to a new performance engine aimed at running games at 165 fps to match the faster display, though for most users, the jump from 120Hz may offer only a subtle improvement.
That's probably why almost none of you is impressed with the downgraded display – the OnePlus 15 reviews will have the final verdict here.
- The large battery – 32.93%
- The new camera system – 7.37%
- The new display with a higher refresh rate – 2.32%
- The Snapdragon top-tier raw power experience – 8.57%
- The new design – 6.25%
- It's not a single thing, it's the device as a whole – 33.09%
- Nothing, really. OnePlus 15 can go kick rocks – 9.46%
The OnePlus 15 is expected to pack a bigger battery than its predecessor, potentially reaching 7,000 mAh while keeping a slim design. High-density silicon-carbon technology, carried over from the OnePlus 13, should help maintain the sleek profile. The flagship is also set to support 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, which is incredibly cool (and practical).
The new camera system on the OnePlus 15 is also getting some interest from you. The OnePlus 15 will introduce its new DetailMax Engine, since the Hasselblad partnership has ended. The new camera system should capture finer details, lifelike tones, and natural colors while minimizing heavy processing.
The worst result of them all
The front of the OnePlus 15. | Image Credit – Li Jie on Weibo
