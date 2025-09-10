OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
The upcoming flagship-killer might be lighter on your pocket in more than one sense.
Render of the OnePlus 15 rumored colors. | Image Credit — Sudhanshu Ambhore on X (ex-Twitter)
As the Chinese premiere of the OnePlus 15 draws near, the leaks about it are growing into a torrent. The latest rumor is about the colors and weight of the device, and if that information proves real, Samsung should be worried.
We have already heard that the OnePlus 15 will be offered in black, purple, and titanium colors, but now tipster Digital Chat Station has details (source in Chinese) about the weight of every color option. According to that information, the OnePlus 15 will have the following color and weight combinations:
- Black – 215 g
- Purple – 215 g
- Titanium – 211 g
As innocuous as that difference may appear, it could be revealing an interesting detail about the OnePlus 15. It is likely that the purple and black variants use a different material than the titanium one. That would affect not only the color but also the feeling in the hand.
Putting that rumor in context makes the OnePlus 15 sound even more intriguing. The phone is likely to be among the first with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), with 12GB and 16GB RAM options and up to 1TB storage. More importantly, it might have a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging.
Meanwhile, the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra rumors claimed that it may keep the 5,000 mAh battery capacity Samsung has relied on since 2020. The device is also likely to weigh 217 g despite being significantly thinner than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
OnePlus is also likely to improve the zoom camera on its upcoming flagship, boosting it to 85 mm equivalent and utilizing a 50MP sensor. The Chinese premiere of the device is likely to be in October, and a global release should follow in early 2026.
OnePlus has already released one of the most impressive phones of 2025, but the OnePlus 15 rumors make it sound like the company is just getting started. A low weight, big battery, competent cameras, and monstrous performance at a sensible price might be the right flagship killer formula to make OnePlus a serious challenger to the biggest smartphone manufacturers.
