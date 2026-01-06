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Verizon is giving its users a reason to check the My Verizon app daily

Super Bowl LX access, rare experiences, and exclusive ticket drops are up for grabs.

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Verizon is cooking up something special for customers who live and breathe football, especially those who’ve always dreamed of experiencing the Super Bowl from closer than the couch.

Verizon’s Super Bowl LX experience goes beyond just tickets


The carrier is rolling out an exclusive Super Bowl LX experience for its customers, packed with rare opportunities and high-value prizes. At the very top of the list is what Verizon calls the Super Bowl Experience – a once-in-a-lifetime package that includes game tickets, VIP on-field access, and travel and accommodations fully covered.

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The sweepstakes opens on January 9 and runs through January 18, and it’s only available to Verizon customers. Winners will be notified by January 23. To enter, customers need to head to the My Verizon app and submit their entry through Verizon Access, the company’s rewards platform that offers exclusive events, experiences, and perks simply for being a Verizon subscriber.

And this isn’t just about watching the game from the stands. Winning customers will get behind-the-scenes access on Super Bowl Sunday, with opportunities to throw passes on the sideline or even take part in the post-game celebration by handing out championship gear to the winning team. For most fans, that’s about as close as it gets.

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Video credit – Verizon

On top of that, Verizon is also giving fans a chance to score pairs of game-day tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be available exclusively through Verizon Access from January 9 to January 11, starting daily at 4:00 pm ET. Just keep in mind that for these ticket drops, travel and accommodations are not included.

All of this ties back to Verizon’s role as the Official 5G Network of the NFL, and it’s another example of the company following through on its promise to give customers more than just a phone plan.

Verizon has been running similar promotions around major sporting events, including FIFA this year, offering experiences that most people would never normally have access to.

Perks are great, but the network still matters


Verizon says it is committed to rewarding customers with value and experiences they can’t get anywhere else, and on paper, that sounds great. Exclusive Super Bowl access is definitely eye-catching. Still, it’s hard not to think about the basics, too.

I mean, extra perks are nice, but things like a reliable network, solid customer support, and stable pricing often matter even more in the long run. Those are the things customers deal with every single day, not just during a sweepstakes window. Ideally, Verizon keeps delivering on both fronts.

Would exclusive events like Super Bowl access influence your choice of carrier?
Yes, experiences like this matter.
11.54%
Somewhat, but network quality matters more.
30.77%
Only if I’m already considering switching.
7.69%
No, perks don’t affect my decision.
50%
26 Votes

A huge win for fans, and more changes ahead


That said, for football fans, this promotion is a big deal. Super Bowl experiences like this are incredibly expensive and out of reach for most people, so having a real shot at winning one just for being a customer is a strong incentive. And I believe whoever wins will remember Verizon very fondly for years.

Outside of football, Verizon is also making moves behind the scenes. Reports suggest the carrier may cut back on programs that aren’t pulling their weight, including Mobile Edge Compute. At the same time, we are expecting Verizon to soon share its full 2025 performance and outline its plans for the year ahead.

Between exclusive sports experiences and internal restructuring, it looks like Verizon has a busy year lined up – both for its customers and for the company itself.

And if you are thinking about switching carriers right now, feel free to check out our dedicated comparison of the big three in the US:

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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