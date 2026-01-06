Verizon is giving its users a reason to check the My Verizon app daily

Verizon ’s Super Bowl LX experience goes beyond just tickets

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On top of that, Verizon is also giving fans a chance to score pairs of game-day tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be available exclusively through Verizon Access from January 9 to January 11, starting daily at 4:00 pm ET. Just keep in mind that for these ticket drops, travel and accommodations are not included.



All of this ties back to Verizon ’s role as the Official 5G Network of the NFL, and it’s another example of the company following through on its promise to give customers more than just a phone plan.



Verizon has been running similar promotions around major sporting events,

Perks are great, but the network still matters

Verizon says it is committed to rewarding customers with value and experiences they can’t get anywhere else, and on paper, that sounds great. Exclusive Super Bowl access is definitely eye-catching. Still, it’s hard not to think about the basics, too.



Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Verizon keeps delivering on both fronts.



Would exclusive events like Super Bowl access influence your choice of carrier? Yes, experiences like this matter. 11.54% Somewhat, but network quality matters more. 30.77% Only if I’m already considering switching. 7.69% No, perks don’t affect my decision. 50% Vote 26 Votes

A huge win for fans, and more changes ahead

That said, for football fans, this promotion is a big deal. Super Bowl experiences like this are incredibly expensive and out of reach for most people, so having a real shot at winning one just for being a customer is a strong incentive. And I believe whoever wins will remember Verizon very fondly for years.



Outside of football, Verizon is also making moves behind the scenes.



Between exclusive sports experiences and internal restructuring, it looks like Verizon has a busy year lined up – both for its customers and for the company itself. On top of that,is also giving fans a chance to score pairs of game-day tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be available exclusively throughAccess from January 9 to January 11, starting daily at 4:00 pm ET. Just keep in mind that for these ticket drops, travel and accommodations are not included.All of this ties back to’s role as the Official 5G Network of the NFL, and it’s another example of the company following through on its promise to give customers more than just a phone plan.has been running similar promotions around major sporting events, including FIFA this year , offering experiences that most people would never normally have access to.says it is committed to rewarding customers with value and experiences they can’t get anywhere else, and on paper, that sounds great. Exclusive Super Bowl access is definitely eye-catching. Still, it’s hard not to think about the basics, too.I mean, extra perks are nice, but things like a reliable network, solid customer support, and stable pricing often matter even more in the long run. Those are the things customers deal with every single day, not just during a sweepstakes window. Ideally,keeps delivering on both fronts.That said, for football fans, this promotion is a big deal. Super Bowl experiences like this are incredibly expensive and out of reach for most people, so having a real shot at winning one just for being a customer is a strong incentive. And I believe whoever wins will remembervery fondly for years.Outside of football,is also making moves behind the scenes. Reports suggest the carrier may cut back on programs that aren’t pulling their weight , including Mobile Edge Compute. At the same time, we are expecting Verizon to soon share its full 2025 performance and outline its plans for the year ahead.Between exclusive sports experiences and internal restructuring, it looks likehas a busy year lined up – both for its customers and for the company itself.





And if you are thinking about switching carriers right now, feel free to check out our dedicated comparison of the big three in the US:





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