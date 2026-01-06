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The next generation NAS: smart sorting, helpful searching, and super-fast connection

Ugreen's new NAS models embrace modern smart technologies to make file archiving and sorting a breeze

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The next generation NAS: smart sorting, helpful searching, and super-fast connection
This story is sponsored by Ugreen. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

In this day and age, paying for a single cloud subscription is becoming less and less viable. As life becomes even more deeply integrated with technology, our need for data space to store our everything grows day by day.

Our years’ worth of photos, videos, documents, and project files need a secure space that have enough room for them. That’s why more and more users are turning to NAS devices.

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A NAS (Network Attached Storage) is basically a personal cloud storage. For your home, for your office, or your freelance work. On the most basic level, it’s a box that houses hard drives and is connected to your own network. You use it to store any and all files you need to keep for an undefined period of time.

However, Ugreen’s next NAS devices are anything but basic. In fact, they stare deep into the future and how AI may actually be helpful when it comes to organizing huge swathes of data.

Meed the Ugreen iDX series: super-fast, super-smart NAS with on-device AI




The one thing most of us dread when it comes to files is the housekeeping required. We need to pre-plan and sort them meticulously in the right folders, so when we need to find them down the line — a month, a year, or a few years from now — it all has to make sense and be easy for browsing.

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I’ll be the first to say I haven’t been the best at that for a while now, and I am pretty sure I am not alone.

The new Ugreen iDX6011 is designed specifically to tackle that pain point.

At the very beginning of your storage journey, the on-device AI will sort any files you upload by type, creation date, and name. Documents, photos, and project files will no longer end up in a single “sort later” folder.

From then on, they are also more easily searchable, thanks to Local AI Engine, which is here to assist in a few ways:

  • Universal Search: Search by partial file content, or describe scenes, ideas, “a vibe”. The AI doesn’t need you to be computer-accurate with your search terms, it will pull anything relevant from your query. From documents, to media, or even app content.

  • Uliya AI Chat: An LLM that lives right inside the iDX NAS and makes it easier to find files through natural questions. You can additionally ask it to summarize or notate large documents.

  • AI Album: One feature that makes us cling to popular cloud subscription services — finding photos of specific people, pets, or events with just a query to the in-cloud AI. The Ugreen iDX6011’s Local AI can now do the same. Ask it for “Photo of me and my brother from last Christmas” and you will get that memory found!

  • Voice Memos: If you like to store the audio recordings of lengthy meetings or classes, the Ugreen on-device AI will be able to also transcribe and summarize them for you. It even supports multiple languages to translate voice recordings, if needed.

  • AI File Organization: Documents, photos, and downloads are automatically sorted by type, date, and name the moment you upload them, keeping everything neat, clear, and instantly searchable.

The hardware behind it


The Ugreen iDX6011 isn’t built just to be a flashy AI NAS, it comes with cutting-edge hardware to ensure fast data transfers and quick processing.

It’s powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, can have up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and supports up to 196 TB of storage via six SATA ports and two NVMe slots.

It also has increased flexibility with dual 10 GbE networking. You can either use one port for redundancy, use both for large volumes of data from multiple users (office), or keep one connected to an entirely separate network for security purposes.

There’s an advanced Ugreen iDX6011 Pro model, which allows you to scale its AI processing via an additional OCuLink GPU port. Hook up an external graphics card and the Local AI Engine becomes even faster, essentially turning it into an evolved “Hybrid NAS” device.

iDX6011iDX6011 Pro
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 5 125HIntel Core Ultra 7 255H (more cores, higher turbo speed)
Memory32GB / 64GB LPDDR5x64GB LPDDR5x
Max Storage196TB (6 SATA + 2 NVMe)196TB (6 SATA + 2 NVMe)
NetworkingDual 10GbE (up to 20Gbps via aggregation)Dual 10GbE (up to 20Gbps via aggregation)
OCuLink PortNoYes
Ideal forCreators, families, prosumersStudios, production teams, AI-intensive workflows

Ugreen iDX6011 series is at CES!


If you happen to be heading into CES 2026, you can find Ugreen and its new devices at Booth #30025 in the LVCC South Hall.

There will be an event with special guests: General Manager for Intel Client Connectivity Division Benjamin Hacker, Western Digital Director of HDD Marketing Brian Mallari, NAS expert and Reddit moderator Théo Fortin, and UGREEN AI Lab Director Kaijie Zhou.

The event will happen at 10 AM on January 7th.

Ugreen iDX6011 prices and special promos for early supporters


You can pre-order an iDX6011 or iDX6011 Pro at the Ugreen website today. You can reserve a unit for $30 and save up to $1,040 at time of sale.

Reserve here


In March, Ugreen will launch a Kickstarter campaign for the iDX series, which will offer deep discounts for early backers:

  • iDX6011 Pro (64GB RAM): $1,559 (MSRP $2,599)
  • iDX6011 (64GB RAM): $1,119 (MSRP $1,999)
  • iDX6011 (32GB RAM): $999 (MSRP $1,699)

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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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