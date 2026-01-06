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Acer is laying down its 2026 laptop playbook with the new Swift models

Acer bets on portability, toughness, and on-device AI for its refreshed Swift series.

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CES Windows Laptops
Acer Swift 16 AI laptop on a white background.
Acer is wasting no time this year. With 2026 just getting started, the company is already rolling out a refreshed lineup of laptops, and the Swift series is clearly one of its main focus points. These new Swift models come powered by the latest Intel and AMD chips, and across the board, Acer is leaning hard into Copilot and on-device AI.

The Swift lineup is Acer’s quiet star of CES 2026


At CES 2026, Acer announced a lot of hardware – new Aspire laptops, updated Predator and Nitro gaming machines, and more. But the Swift lineup feels like the most interesting update this time around.

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The standard Swift 16 is getting a noticeable AI-focused refresh, while the Swift Go and Swift Edge lines are being updated with new 14-inch and 16-inch models. The goal here is pretty clear: thinner designs, stronger performance, and tighter Copilot integration without completely reinventing the wheel.

This new wave of Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 is aimed at creators, professionals who work on the go, and users who want AI features handled locally instead of in the cloud. The lineup includes the Swift 16 AI, the ultra-light Swift Edge AI, and the more affordable Swift Go AI models in both 14- and 16-inch sizes.

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If one part of the lineup stands out the most, I think it’s the Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Edge 16 AI. These are Acer’s “look how light this is” laptops, and yeah, they’re impressive.

They’re not quite as thin as the previous generation, but they’re still extremely light. The Swift Edge 14 AI weighs under 1 kg, which actually makes it lighter than the latest MacBook Air, and it’s only 13.95 mm thick. Both models use a stainless steel-magnesium alloy chassis and meet MIL-STD 810H durability standards, so they’re built for travel, not just desk life.

The Swift Edge 14 AI weighs under 1 kg. | Images by Acer

Inside, both models can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, integrated Intel graphics, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Battery life is expected to stretch across multiple days with light use, at least on paper.

Both laptops use OLED displays, starting at 1920 x 1200, with higher-end options going up to 2880 x 1800. The key difference here is that only the Swift Edge 16 AI gets a touchscreen.

Connectivity is solid, too. You get:

  • Wi-Fi 7
  • Bluetooth 6.0
  • Thunderbolt 4
  • USB-A
  • HDMI 2.1

These models are expected to launch in the US and Canada next quarter.

Moving on. Acer didn’t forget about people who want something more affordable. The Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI aim to balance performance, portability, and price.



They’re still lightweight and easy to carry, but not as thin or premium-feeling as the Swift Edge models. In exchange, you get slightly stronger processing power and, presumably, a lower price point.

These models run Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processors with integrated Intel Arc B390 graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage. Both versions also come with OLED displays, which is still a strong selling point in this price range (think under $1000).

Port selection includes:

  • Thunderbolt 4
  • USB-A
  • HDMI 2.1

Both Swift Go AI models are expected to launch in the US in Q2.

Last but not least, let’s talk quickly about the Acer Swift 16 AI, which is the one launching first, arriving in Q1. This is Acer’s flagship AI laptop and it’s clearly aimed at creative users.



It uses an aluminum chassis and puts a lot of emphasis on its massive haptic touchpad. The touchpad supports touch and stylus input and is covered in Gorilla Glass, which should help with durability. It takes up a lot of space, but for artists who want to draw or edit without lifting their hand, that’s kind of the point.

The display is another OLED panel, now upgraded to a 2880 x 1800 resolution. Internally, you can configure it with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor, Intel Arc B390 graphics, up to 32 GB of RAM, and up to 2 TB of storage.

Ports and connectivity options are plentiful here too, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 or newer, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot.

These upgrades matter, even if they’re not game-changers


On paper, these are meaningful upgrades, even if they’re not massive leaps. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but if Acer keeps things competitive, these could be solid options for anyone shopping for a capable laptop that doesn’t completely destroy their budget.

Which new Acer Swift model sounds the most appealing to you?
Swift Edge AI (ultra-lightweight).
42.86%
Swift Go AI (better value).
28.57%
Swift 16 AI (creator-focused).
14.29%
None of them.
14.29%
7 Votes

Acer is setting the pace as other brands get ready to respond


Personally, I think the Swift Edge models are the most appealing. That sub-1 kg weight is kind of wild, and if I weren’t already deep into the Mac ecosystem, that’s probably where I’d be looking.

This is just the start of the year, and we know Asus, Lenovo, HP, Dell, and everyone else are about to respond. For now though, Acer is setting the tone with smart, practical upgrades – not revolutionary, but definitely noticeable.

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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