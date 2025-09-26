Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 release to come earlier than usual, so here's what you should know about it

Once upon a time, OnePlus flagship killers materialized in January alongside the Galaxy S models.

OnePlus 15 – the next big thing in the smartphone world – is at the doorstep. So, are you ready?

Time seems to move faster and faster, and if it feels like OnePlus has been rolling out its flagship killers (or, better yet, killer flagships in less than a full year, you’re not imagining things.

Device
AnnouncementGlobal release
OnePlus 15October, 2025*January, 2026*
OnePlus 13October 31, 2024January 7, 2025
OnePlus 12December 4, 2023February 6, 2024
OnePlus 11January 4, 2023February 7, 2023
OnePlus 10 ProJanuary 4, 2022April 14, 2022
* expected dates 

As you can see, the dates are shifting.

When to expect OnePlus 15?


So far, there isn't an exact date, but several leaks claim that the new phone is coming in October. We're now at the end of September, which means that the OnePlus 15 is just some weeks away.

Per tradition, the OnePlus 15 will be announced (and released) in China first and then, a bit later, it's going to get introduced to international markets.

Is it coming sooner?


Once upon a time, OnePlus phones were domestically announced in January. OnePlus deliberately has put them against the Galaxy S flagship series by Samsung. Such was the case for the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 11.

Then, the OnePlus 12 arrived earlier. It was announced on December 4, 2023, in China. The current flagship by the company – OnePlus 13 – was presented on October 31, 2024.

Given that trend, I suppose the OnePlus 15 could arrive somewhere in the October 20 to October 30 period.

Where's the OnePlus 14?


You might feel something's missing here; namely – the OnePlus 14. There isn't such a model, since in Chinese, the word for "four" is avoided.

This is because the number is considered unlucky, as its pronunciation is very similar to the word for death. Many companies in China skip the number when naming products, so OnePlus isn't alone in this choice. The company jumps directly from the OnePlus 13 to the OnePlus 15, keeping in line with this cultural practice.

Also, there wasn't a fourth-gen Snapdragon 8 chipset:


For global users, it may seem unusual, but in China, it feels completely natural.

OnePlus 15 to arrive with top-notch specs


The OnePlus 15 is rumored to deliver a major leap in performance and display quality. Leaks suggest it could feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 LIPO Ultra-Narrow 2.5D display with 1.5K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Pro XDR support for enhanced visuals.

The screen may also offer a 1–165Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and peak brightness up to 1800 nits. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and an upgraded cooling system.

Battery and charging specs are also rumored to be impressive, with a 7300mAh Glacier Battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, designed to last through 1,600 cycles while retaining most of its capacity. The camera system is said to include a wide-angle sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide, and a 3.5x telephoto lens for versatile shooting. Other leaks point to IP69 water resistance, dual speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint scanning, and storage options reaching up to 1TB.

Are you excited about the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result


Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
