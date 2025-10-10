iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

One UI 8.5 could make you obsessed with your Galaxy home screen again

One UI 8.5 adaptive clock recognizes wallpaper objects and adjusts dynamically with customizable fonts and sizing.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Software updates One UI
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy S25 in their hand.
Samsung’s next big OS update, One UI 8.5, is already in testing, and we are getting another sneak peek at what is coming to Galaxy phones.

One UI 8.5 leak reveals a smarter, more playful adaptive clock for Galaxy phones


Apparently, One UI 8.5 introduces an upgraded adaptive clock that can recognize all kinds of objects in your wallpaper – not just people or pets, but also other elements in your image. The result is a sleek, interactive clock that lets Galaxy users make their home screen a lot more dynamic and fun.

What is really cool is that the clock changes as you move or choose different background images. Depending on what picture you pick, it can look completely different, adapting its layout and style to match the scene – you can already see some of this in the video below.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Ice Universe

If you haven’t tried the adaptive clock in One UI 8 yet, here is what is cool: you get a ton of control. You can tweak the clock’s size, and every part of it can move and adjust on its own depending on your wallpaper. On top of that, it works with multiple font styles, which is a nice upgrade compared to, for example, Apple’s iOS 26 version that sticks to just one font.

Adaptive time that actually adapts


Apple has something somewhat similar with iOS 26. Its spatial image feature lets the clock sit behind subjects in your wallpaper – a person, a pet, or other objects – which can make the clock blend into the scene. While it looks neat, it can sometimes make the time hard to see, since the clock literally disappears behind the image at certain angles.

Samsung’s version takes a slightly different approach. The clock still reacts to your wallpaper and changes dynamically, but it never hides behind anything, so you always have full visibility of the time while still enjoying the adaptive visuals.

Samsung’s adaptive clock reacts to all objects in your wallpaper — too much, or just right?

Vote View Result

One UI 8.5 is ready to impress


The update is expected to roll out alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year, and leaks hint at plenty of other features. Aside from the adaptive clock, Samsung might introduce a fully automated call screening system, add pro-grade camera tools, and tweak the interface design across the OS.

There’s also a privacy-focused feature in the works that can dim the screen or hide sensitive content when you are in public – although this seems to be limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra for now.

Overall, One UI 8.5 is shaping up to be a feature-packed update that balances visual flair with practical improvements, making your Galaxy phone not only smarter but also more fun to use.

One UI 8.5 could make you obsessed with your Galaxy home screen again

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

by Peter Kostadinov • 1

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless