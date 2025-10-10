One UI 8.5 could make you obsessed with your Galaxy home screen again
One UI 8.5 adaptive clock recognizes wallpaper objects and adjusts dynamically with customizable fonts and sizing.
Samsung’s next big OS update, One UI 8.5, is already in testing, and we are getting another sneak peek at what is coming to Galaxy phones.
One UI 8.5 leak reveals a smarter, more playful adaptive clock for Galaxy phones
Apparently, One UI 8.5 introduces an upgraded adaptive clock that can recognize all kinds of objects in your wallpaper – not just people or pets, but also other elements in your image. The result is a sleek, interactive clock that lets Galaxy users make their home screen a lot more dynamic and fun.
What is really cool is that the clock changes as you move or choose different background images. Depending on what picture you pick, it can look completely different, adapting its layout and style to match the scene – you can already see some of this in the video below.
Video credit – Ice Universe
If you haven’t tried the adaptive clock in One UI 8 yet, here is what is cool: you get a ton of control. You can tweak the clock’s size, and every part of it can move and adjust on its own depending on your wallpaper. On top of that, it works with multiple font styles, which is a nice upgrade compared to, for example, Apple’s iOS 26 version that sticks to just one font.
Adaptive time that actually adapts
Apple has something somewhat similar with iOS 26. Its spatial image feature lets the clock sit behind subjects in your wallpaper – a person, a pet, or other objects – which can make the clock blend into the scene. While it looks neat, it can sometimes make the time hard to see, since the clock literally disappears behind the image at certain angles.
Samsung’s version takes a slightly different approach. The clock still reacts to your wallpaper and changes dynamically, but it never hides behind anything, so you always have full visibility of the time while still enjoying the adaptive visuals.
One UI 8.5 is ready to impress
The update is expected to roll out alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year, and leaks hint at plenty of other features. Aside from the adaptive clock, Samsung might introduce a fully automated call screening system, add pro-grade camera tools, and tweak the interface design across the OS.
There’s also a privacy-focused feature in the works that can dim the screen or hide sensitive content when you are in public – although this seems to be limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra for now.
Overall, One UI 8.5 is shaping up to be a feature-packed update that balances visual flair with practical improvements, making your Galaxy phone not only smarter but also more fun to use.
