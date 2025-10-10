One UI 8.5 could make you obsessed with your Galaxy home screen again

One UI 8.5 leak reveals a smarter, more playful adaptive clock for Galaxy phones



Apparently, One UI 8 .5 introduces an upgraded adaptive clock that can recognize all kinds of objects in your wallpaper – not just people or pets, but also other elements in your image. The result is a sleek, interactive clock that lets Galaxy users make their home screen a lot more dynamic and fun.



What is really cool is that the clock changes as you move or choose different background images. Depending on what picture you pick, it can look completely different, adapting its layout and style to match the scene – you can already see some of this in the video below. What is really cool is that the clock changes as you move or choose different background images. Depending on what picture you pick, it can look completely different, adapting its layout and style to match the scene – you can already see some of this in the video below.





Video credit – Ice Universe





One UI 8 yet, here is what is cool: you get a ton of control. You can tweak the clock’s size, and every part of it can move and adjust on its own depending on your wallpaper. On top of that, it works with multiple font styles, which is a nice upgrade compared to, for example, Apple’s If you haven’t tried the adaptive clock inyet, here is what is cool: you get a ton of control. You can tweak the clock’s size, and every part of it can move and adjust on its own depending on your wallpaper. On top of that, it works with multiple font styles, which is a nice upgrade compared to, for example, Apple’s iOS 26 version that sticks to just one font.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer