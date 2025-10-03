Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

Fresh leak shows how the upcoming Ultra’s automatic privacy display could actually function.

Earlier leaks suggested that Samsung might add a brand-new privacy-focused display to the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, and now we are getting a better look at how it could actually work.

How Samsung’s Privacy Display might function


According to the latest info, Samsung is working on an integrated solution that can dim the screen or hide its contents in certain situations. The feature, which may be branded as Privacy Display, looks to be baked directly into the phone and can be turned on or off, with adjustable intensity levels.

More interestingly, Privacy Display might also work automatically. A leaked UI screenshot shows settings that allow it to trigger in public spots like elevators, buses, trains, supermarket lines, and other crowded areas.


On top of that, users could pick what stays visible while the display is dimmed. Right now, the options include keeping lock screen security methods (PIN, password, or pattern) accessible, hiding certain photos, and even filtering notifications or picture-in-picture windows when the privacy layer is active.

Of course, the interface may still evolve before the official release of One UI 8.5, which is expected to happen with the S26 Ultra launch next year.

Samsung’s move could matter


Privacy is a huge deal these days, and if Samsung delivers this as a built-in feature, it could give the S26 Ultra a big marketing edge. Sure, you can already buy third-party privacy screen protectors, but having this level of protection integrated into the phone feels more polished and premium. 

And yeah, it is also the type of feature that might seem small or easy to overlook at first, but in reality, it could play a key role in giving the Galaxy S26 Ultra an edge over its competitors.

Samsung might make Privacy Display trigger automatically in public spots (like trains or elevators). Would you want that?

Vote View Result


The catch: screen privacy vs data privacy


There is one big question hanging over this: how will the phone know you are in a “crowded public place”? The idea of automatically dimming the display when you are, say, on the subway or in line at the store is appealing. I mean, nobody wants strangers peeking at their messages, right?

But to make that work, the phone would likely need to analyze your surroundings using sensors or location data – and that is where things could get tricky. You could end up giving up one type of privacy (sharing or processing location data) just to gain another (hiding your screen).

Recommended Stories

For Samsung to make this a true selling point, it would need to reassure users that all of this sensitive detection is done directly on the device, with no data leaving the phone. Otherwise, a feature designed to keep your phone private might ironically spark more privacy concerns.


