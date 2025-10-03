Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

The next S26 Ultra will have a privacy feature that keeps people from peeking at your screen. pic.twitter.com/tFcgeFpCqG

And yeah, it is also the type of feature that might seem small or easy to overlook at first, but in reality, it could play a key role in giving the Galaxy S26 Ultra an edge over its competitors.

Samsung might make Privacy Display trigger automatically in public spots (like trains or elevators). Would you want that? Yes, sounds super useful. Only if I can fully control it. No, too invasive. Yes, sounds super useful. 57.14% Only if I can fully control it. 28.57% No, too invasive. 14.29%

The catch: screen privacy vs data privacy

There is one big question hanging over this: how will the phone know you are in a “crowded public place”? The idea of automatically dimming the display when you are, say, on the subway or in line at the store is appealing. I mean, nobody wants strangers peeking at their messages, right?But to make that work, the phone would likely need to analyze your surroundings using sensors or location data – and that is where things could get tricky. You could end up giving up one type of privacy (sharing or processing location data) just to gain another (hiding your screen).For Samsung to make this a true selling point, it would need to reassure users that all of this sensitive detection is done directly on the device, with no data leaving the phone. Otherwise, a feature designed to keep your phone private might ironically spark more privacy concerns.