One UI 8 leak reveals a cool new trick for cleaner sound
A recently leaked video hints that Samsung’s One UI 8 could bring real-time background noise removal during video playback – no editing required.
One UI 8 will reportedly bring a useful upgrade to Samsung Galaxy's AI-powered Audio Eraser feature. A new leak indicates that the updated tool will be able to remove unwanted background sounds in real-time during video playback. This is a giant leap from the way it worked before One UI 8, and if this leak is accurate, that's awesome news.
In that now deleted footage, Audio Eraser scrubbed out distracting sounds without the need for the user to enter editing mode. If this feature is indeed in the works, it would be a key improvement over the original version. The current Audio Eraser requires you to edit a video to apply noise reduction.
The deleted video has also been posted on Weibo by IceUniverse, so it's available on the Chinese social media platform. The video shows how the new One UI 8 Audio Eraser feature may work.
Audio Eraser was introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. With One UI 7, the feature made its way to older Galaxy phones that support the update. Now, One UI 8 is rumored to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which are expected to be unveiled next week during a summer Unpacked event. The two foldables are said to be the first phones to ship with One UI 8 out of the box.
The update to Audio Eraser is still not officially confirmed by Samsung. The leak suggests the company is continuously working on its Galaxy AI tools and improving them, especially those that work locally on your device.
In my opinion, real-time noise removal during playback would be a game-changer for anyone who shoots videos on their phone – it just makes editing so much easier and faster.
