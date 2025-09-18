Nothing's "Essential Space" just got smarter with one small update

A new feature lets you save anything from your clipboard, simplifying content collection and analysis.

Nothing
Screenshot of Essential space
Essential Space just rolled out a clever update that makes capturing ideas effortless. The app can now read your phone's clipboard, allowing you to instantly save and analyze URLs, text, and even images you've copied.

What's new with Essential Space?


Essential Space is getting smarter and removing another point of friction in the creative process. The latest update, version 1.0.15, introduces a feature that intelligently detects when you have copied something to your clipboard.

Now, when you copy a URL, a snippet of text, or an image and then open the app, it will prompt you to create a collection from that content instantly. It's a seamless way to analyze, save, and summarize information without any extra steps.

Alongside this main feature, the developers have added a small but welcome quality-of-life improvement. When you're editing a collection, a dedicated 'Save' button will now appear in the top-right corner, making the process of saving your work more explicit and intuitive.

How to Get the Update


  • If you have auto-updates enabled: You don't have to do a thing. The app will update automatically via the Google Play Store when you're connected to Wi-Fi.
  • If you have auto-updates disabled: You can head over to the Google Play Store and manually update Essential Space. The update is a small download at just 11.53 MB.

Why this update matters



Video credit — Nothing

This update makes Essential Space a much more powerful tool for anyone who does a lot of research, collects inspiration, or simply wants to save interesting finds from around the web.
For students, journalists, and content creators, this could be a huge time-saver.

The ability to quickly grab bits of information and have them ready for AI analysis in a dedicated space is a huge for productivity. It positions Essential Space as a serious competitor to more established read-it-later services and note-taking apps by focusing on the speed of capture.

Have you used Essential Space on a Nothing or CMF phone?

Vote View Result

A small change can make a big difference


This is exactly the kind of smart, user-focused update that makes an app go from useful to indispensable. I'm constantly copying links, quotes, and stats for articles, and the process of saving them can be a bit of a mess. This new clipboard feature streamlines that entire workflow.

Would I use it? Absolutely. It reminds me of the Pixel Screenshots app on Pixel phones, except this will work for more than just screenshots. The convenience of having the app anticipate my next move is a huge draw. I see this being perfect for anyone who needs to quickly collate information without breaking their focus.

