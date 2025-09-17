Nothing OS 4.0 open beta is coming soon with a focus on transparent AI

A fresh take on Android









Nothing has just detailed its upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 , which doubles down on the company’s vision of an "effortless, intuitive, and uniquely human" mobile experience. Building on the foundation of its predecessor, OS 4.0 aims for greater cohesion and transparency. While a teaser video gave us a glimpse, Nothing has now revealed the specific improvements we can expect.





Key Features in Nothing OS 4.0





Refined Design & Extra Dark Mode: The update brings a sharper, more unified design with standardized components, new lock screen clocks, and cleaner Quick Settings. A new "Extra Dark Mode" offers a deeper dark aesthetic to reduce eye strain.

Pop-up View & App Optimisation: Multitasking gets a boost with support for two floating app icons, while system-level optimizations promise faster app start times and overall smoothness.

Photography Experience: The new "TrueLens Engine" powers an upgraded Camera and a smarter Gallery, with more intuitive controls and creative presets.

Transparent AI Controls: You get full control over AI with a new usage dashboard and status hints for LLMs, making the technology's behavior clear and easy to manage.

Why this is a big deal

Screenshots from the Nothing OS 4.0 UI | Image credit — Nothing





In a world dominated by iOS, One UI, and Google's flavor of Android via the Pixel launcher, Nothing is carving out a niche for itself. While Google's Pixel UI on Android also aims for a clean look, its approach to AI is far more integrated and less explicit. Nothing explicit AI dashboard is a direct counterpoint to that.





A refreshing, if niche, approach

I’m a fan of what Nothing is doing here. The focus on both aesthetics and core usability—like App Optimization and Pop-up View — shows a mature approach. The commitment to AI transparency is particularly interesting. While I’m not sure the average person will be diving into an AI dashboard, the gesture itself builds trust.

It feels less like a black box and more like a tool you can actually understand. It’s this kind of thoughtful design that sets a brand apart. While I usually stick with my Pixel for its camera, Nothing is building a compelling alternative for anyone who values design and wants a more honest relationship with the tech on their phone. I'm looking forward to trying out the public beta on my Nothing Phone (3) , which the company says will be available soon.



