The Nothing Phone (1) has reached end of life, but that doesn’t have to be the end of the road
The company is keeping its promise of three years of updates and offering an upgrade program for its earliest supporters.
Nothing is officially ending major OS updates for its very first smartphone, the Phone (1). However, to thank its early adopters, the company is rolling out an exclusive upgrade program to help them get their hands on the new Phone (3).
Acknowledging the "bittersweet" moment, CEO Carl Pei confirmed the news and immediately followed up by announcing an upgrade program for both Phone (1) and Phone (2) owners to move to the new Phone (3).
Here’s a quick rundown of what the upgrade program entails:
This is a classic case of a company managing its product lifecycle. When the Phone (1) launched, promising three years of OS updates was pretty decent. However, the goalposts have moved since then. Competitors like Google are now offering a massive seven years of updates for their Pixel devices, setting a new industry standard.
For Nothing, this move is less about falling behind and more about looking forward. The company is clearly pushing users toward its newer hardware, like the Phone (3), which is built around new features like the "Essential Key" and AI-native experiences. It's a strategic decision to transition its loyal user base onto its latest platform while managing the support resources of a still-young company.
It's always a bit of a bummer when your phone stops getting the cool new software features. But in this case, Nothing is handling the situation about as well as you could ask. They made a promise of three years of updates, and they kept it to the letter.
The end of the road (maybe) for the original Nothing Phone
If you were one of the early believers who picked up a Nothing Phone (1) three years ago, it’s the end of an era. The company officially announced that its first-ever smartphone has reached the end of its major software update lifecycle.
Phone (1) has reached the end of its software lifecycle and will not receive Nothing OS 4.0. We fulfilled our promise of 3 years of software updates, with another year of security updates ahead. To thank our day-one users, we’re working on a program for you. @nothing how soon can… https://t.co/IEoLPId6tL— Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 10, 2025
While Nothing delivered on its original promise of three years of updates, this means the Phone (1) will not be getting the upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 or Android 16. The silver lining is that the device will continue to receive security patches until 2026, so it won’t be left completely vulnerable.
The Phone (3) upgrade offer
- Exclusive discount pricing for existing Phone (1) and Phone (2) users to upgrade to the Phone (3). In the United States, the discount is of $300 USD. Likewise, in the U.K, the discount is £300.
- If you already jumped the gun and bought a Phone (3), you can contact support to get a credit for a future Nothing purchase.
- You'll need your phone's unique IMEI number to verify your eligibility and get a discount code.
- This is a limited-time offer, so you’ll want to act sooner rather than later. The offer expires on October 3rd, 2025.
To redeem this offer, simply head over to this site and enter your device's IMEI.
Why this is a bigger deal than just one phone
Nothing Phone’s progressions from the Phone (1) to the Phone (3). | Image credit — Nothing
Recommended Stories
A fair end to a great beginning
More importantly, they aren't leaving their earliest supporters out in the cold. Offering a dedicated upgrade discount is a solid gesture that acknowledges the people who took a chance on them from the very beginning.
It’s a smart business move that rewards loyalty and helps migrate users to their new AI-focused ecosystem. While I’d love to see longer support windows become the norm everywhere, this feels like a fair and well-handled end to the Phone (1)’s software journey. It’s a respectable way to close one chapter and invite everyone to the next.
