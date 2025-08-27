Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Nothing was busted presenting stock photos as Phone (3) camera samples

Once again, professional stock photos were used in promoting the capabilities of a smartphone camera.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Nothing
Nothing was busted presenting stock photos as Phone (3) camera samples
Smartphone cameras are getting better by the day, but somehow smartphone manufacturers still mess up when promoting their devices’ photographic abilities. The latest company to land itself in hot water over using fake camera samples is Nothing.

In-store demo units of the company’s latest flagship in New Zealand were showing a screen with five photos, supposedly taken with the Phone (3), reports Android Authority. The pre-loaded images were put under a note saying “Judge for yourself. Here’s what our community has captured with Phone (3).”



However, the photos turned out not to have been taken with the Phone (3). In fact, they were not taken with a Nothing phone at all. Instead, the images were taken from a stock photo marketplace. You can see the photos of a person by a window, a car headlight, a glass, a woman with a scarf on her head, and a spiral staircase for yourself. All images are available to license through Stills.

The image of the rounded headlight can also be seen on the Instagram account of Roman Fox. He confirmed to Android Authority that Nothing has bought the photo, which he had taken in 2023 with a Fujifilm XH2s camera. The Nothing Phone (3) was released earlier this year.


Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis published a statement on X, explaining that the stock images featured on the demo units were placeholders that should’ve been replaced. He says that the initial version of the live demo units was submitted with the stock images about four months ago. He described the situation as “an unfortunate oversight,” which Nothing is “actively rectifying.”

Do you usually trust the sample photos used by smartphone brands?

Vote View Result


In a separate tweet, Evangelidis says that previously, Nothing had used photos made with some of its older models as placeholder images. However, that process has changed, which he describes as a mistake.

Even if the process has changed, it’s still baffling that Nothing would license stock photos that it never intended to use publicly. That wouldn’t be the first time a smartphone company has been caught with fake photo examples, but let’s hope it is the last.

Recommended Stories

Nothing was busted presenting stock photos as Phone (3) camera samples
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

How to Contact Lufthansa Customer Service

by snowjon •

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps lost their monthly cash bonus due to T-Life

Latest News

Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"
Google tells all 2.5 billion Gmail users: "Change your password now!"
With its deal with AT&T, Boost gets the FCC off its back and gets to continue as a wireless provider
With its deal with AT&T, Boost gets the FCC off its back and gets to continue as a wireless provider
Another app beats Apple in offering useful AI features on the iPhone
Another app beats Apple in offering useful AI features on the iPhone
iPhones are making a comeback so big it may change the global smartphone market
iPhones are making a comeback so big it may change the global smartphone market
Samsung confirms early September launch event for Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S25 FE
Samsung confirms early September launch event for Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S25 FE
Verizon is back to handing out the loyalty discounts it wanted to get rid of, just be wary of the usual trick
Verizon is back to handing out the loyalty discounts it wanted to get rid of, just be wary of the usual trick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless