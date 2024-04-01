Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Nothing Phone (3) rumored to pack a performance punch with a price bump
Carl Pei, co-founder of Chinese smartphone company OnePlus, stepped into the limelight again in 2020 with the launch of his new venture, Nothing. Since its inception, Nothing has already rocked the tech world with three smartphone releases: the original Nothing Phone (1), followed by last year's Nothing Phone (2), and most recently, the budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a). Now, all eyes are on the horizon for the rumored Nothing Phone (3).

Sources familiar with Nothing have informed 91Mobiles that the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. There's also speculation about its possible price.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a recent release, is engineered to deliver top-notch performance, particularly for on-device AI features, photography, and gaming. Boasting 4nm technology, it features a prime Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3GHz, four performance cores reaching up to 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores topping out at 2GHz.

Qualcomm mentioned that several smartphone makers like Honor and Xiaomi have already committed to using the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in some of their upcoming devices. If this rumor pans out, Nothing will be another addition to the list of manufacturers opting for this chipset.

Along with the chipset scoop, the source also suggested the expected price range, rumored to fall between ₹40,000 to ₹45,000 in India (that's roughly $480 to $540). Just to put it in perspective, the base variant Nothing Phone (2) goes for about ₹36,999 ($444) in India.

We could also expect a comparable price bump in other markets. The Nothing Phone (1) never made it to the US, but it was priced at roughly $500 elsewhere. Now, the starting price for the Nothing Phone (2) is $600. If the rumors are true, we could be seeing a price tag of about $700.

There's not a lot of info out there about Nothing's next-gen smartphone. But given how Nothing likes to roll with its marketing, it's a safe bet we'll start seeing teasers and sneak peeks dribbling out in the months before the big reveal.

And when it comes to the release, if Nothing sticks to its usual routine, we could be looking at the Nothing Phone (3) hitting the scene in July. After all, the first two smartphones made their debut around mid-July.
