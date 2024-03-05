Nothing Phone (2a) preview: is this going to be the king of budget phones?

Nothing Phone (2a) Intro





The brand-new Nothing Phone comes out to the world today — after months of teasing, the company has finally spilled the beans and is opening up sales on it. What is it? The Nothing Phone (2a) is the third Nothing Phone, but the first one to be specifically positioned as an affordable midranger.





The The Nothing Phone (2) is still the flagship and the best from Nothing that you can buy right now. The Nothing Phone (1) used to be the more "affordable" version of that, up until now. The Nothing Phone (2a) launches for about $350, and comes with a lot of cool specs, plus that signature design. So, you get something that looks unique, something that runs faster than the old Phone (1), and something that still has that Nothing user interface and overall brand message stamped all over it.





Will it be a good phone for its asking price? Let's explore further!





What’s new about Nothing Phone (2a)

Fully plastic build

A new, smaller version of the Glyph

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, tuned in partnership with Nothing

6.7" screen with Gorilla Glass 5

5,000 mAh - largest battery in a Nothing Phone so far



Table of Contents:





Nothing Phone (2a) Specs

Having it where it counts





With a midrange phone that costs well below $400, obviously some corners had to be cut. However, the Nothing Phone (2a) specs still look very, very decent, with a good display, great battery, and a processor that sounds promising.









The Nothing Phone (2a) is available in a couple different variants across the world, with RAM and storage option tiers. In the States, you need to register for the Nothing Developer Program and you will get to buy the 12 GB / 256 GB model for $349.





Nothing Phone (2a) Design & Colors Unapologetically plastic







The Nothing Phone (2a) comes with a plastic body, 50% of which is obtained through recycling old materials, including ones from the Nothing Ear (2) production line. But here's the kicker — the screen is still protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 pane, and the phone is still rated IP54 for limited dust protection and water splash resistance.





The sides are flat, the blending between the back panel and the frame is seamless, and Nothing claims the build is sturdier than what you'd usually see on that class of smartphone. We have to say, the Gorilla Glass 5 front sounds promising, and plastic itself has a history of being better at surviving drops than bendable aluminum. The sides are flat, the blending between the back panel and the frame is seamless, and Nothing claims the build is sturdier than what you'd usually see on that class of smartphone. We have to say, the Gorilla Glass 5 front sounds promising, and plastic itself has a history of being better at surviving drops than bendable aluminum.





The camera module on the back will be a divisive subject. It looks a bit odd, but Nothing proudly calls it "the eyes" of the phone, and points out that the processor is right there next to the camera, acting as "the brain". And yes, the circular Glyph is — obviously — the head.





But it's not just quirky design — the camera module has been placed there for two reasons. One, it's a place where your index finger naturally rests when holding a handset, so with a bump over there, it adds some grip as it hangs over your finger. Secondly, when placed flat on a table, the module's design and orientation ensures that the phone won't wobble left and right, at least not as much as most modern handsets.





The Glyph featurers three LED stripes, versus the 11 individual pieces on the Phone (2). It will still blink and glow in patterns for different notifications, and the top-left arched LED strip can still work as a timer when you flip the Phone (2a) face-down. The Glyph featurers three LED stripes, versus the 11 individual pieces on the Phone (2). It will still blink and glow in patterns for different notifications, and the top-left arched LED strip can still work as a timer when you flip the Phone (2a) face-down.





The red accent on the back is just cosmetic — that's not a recording light or anything. Seems Nothing just wanted to add a bit of flair there.





The Nothing Phone (2a) comes in two... (or three?) colors. Black and White — the familiar classic. And a Milk color, which will be available through some stores in the UK and the nothing.tech website.





When unboxing Nothing Phone (2a), you will find the bare basics — the phone, a pre-installed screen protector, a charging cable (no transparent USB plugs like on the flagship Phone (2)), a SIM ejector tool and some booklets. No charger, no earphones — but we don't really expect to see these nowadays. Budget phones will often come with some type of cheap case, but the Nothing Phone (2a) does not include that in the box.



Nothing Phone (2a) Display



The Phone (2a) comes with a generous 6.7" AMOLED display with a weird resolution of 1084 x 2412 — that equates to 394 pixels per inch, for what we imagine would be a pretty sharp image. Its refresh rate goes up to 120 Hz, which is quite a feat for a $350 smartphone — in 2024, midrangers are getting high refresh rates, but few reach 120 Hz. The iPhone 15 still hasn't been able to break the 60 Hz barrier, the poor thing.

Nothing specs say the display hits 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 700 nits of typical max brightness. Not outstanding, but pretty good and should be easily visible outdoors. Nothing specs say the display hits 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 700 nits of typical max brightness. Not outstanding, but pretty good and should be easily visible outdoors.





There's a fingerprint scanner under the screen here — of the optical variety, of course. Past Nothing phones have worked fine in this regard, we'll see if the Phone (2a) switched to a lower quality scanner here.



Nothing Phone (2a) Camera N-eyes to see you





The main camera here has a 50 MP sensor and is supported by an OIS module. It can record 4K video at 30 FPS, and 1080p slow mo at up to 120 FPS. For pictures, Nothing says it uses a new Ultra XDR algorithm — a mix between Google's Ultra HDR and Nothing's previous Advanced HDR. It now takes 8 RAW photos at different exposures, and mixes them up for a balanced final result. A lot of this... we have to test!





The ultra-wide camera also has a 50 MP sensor and its lens provides a 114-degree field of view — not the widest we've seen, but at least it will probably have less lens distortion that needs to be fixed by software. The selfie camera has a 32 MP sensor — same specs as the Nothing Phone (2), but the jury is still out on the quality.



Nothing Phone (2a) Hardware Always interesting to try a Dimensity



The Nothing Phone (2a) comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro — an SoC developed in close collaboration between both companies. Additionally, the Phone (2a) has an "extra large" 3,200 mm2 vapor chamber for cooling. It's a bit tough to come up with a comparison on how big that is, as manufacturers rarely brag about the exact size of their cooling systems. From what we can gather, around 3,500 mm2 is the norm for top-tier flagship phones.



The Dimensity 7200 Pro is built on a 4 nm process and has an 8-core CPU with a top speed of 2.8 GHz. We are quite curious and excited to try it — MediaTek proved that it can build top-tier chips with the Dimensity 9000, we'd love to see how this specially-tuned Dimensity 7200 will perform, even if it's supposedly a mid-tier-leaning chip.



Nothing Phone (2a) OS / Android version





The Nothing Phone (2a) will come with the Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box — a quirky software that we are familiar with and quite fond of. It has a monochrome theme all through the interface, it allows you to put any quick toggle you like as an icon on your homescreen or a widget on your lockscreen, it has quality-of-life features like large size folders that let you fit more apps on a homescreen, still activated by a single tap. The Nothing Phone (2a) will come with the Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box — a quirky software that we are familiar with and quite fond of. It has a monochrome theme all through the interface, it allows you to put any quick toggle you like as an icon on your homescreen or a widget on your lockscreen, it has quality-of-life features like large size folders that let you fit more apps on a homescreen, still activated by a single tap.





The underlying Android version is 14 and Nothing promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. So, that should mean:





2026: Phone (2a) gets Android 16

2027: Phone (2a) gets Android 17

2028: Phone (2a) gets security updates, end of support





Nothing Phone (2a) Battery 20 minutes = 50%





Yeah, we had to double-check that, but stats don't lie — the Nothing Phone (1) had a 4,500 mAh battery, the Nothing Phone (2)'s grew to 4,700 mAh. Now, the Nothing Phone (2a) comes at us with a 5,000 mAh battery. Not only that, the company boldly claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro optimizations squeeze every last minute of on time from that battery.





Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging on board — that's definitely one of the corners that needed to be cut to meet the aggressive price point. But the Phone (2a) does support 45 W wired charging, provide you find your own power brick, or buy the official one off the Nothing store. As per the official specs, 20 minutes on the wire should give you 50% of battery. But Nothing also talks up the cell's longevity, promising that it will retain 90% of its capacity over 1,000 recharge cycles. Unfortunately, there's no wireless charging on board — that's definitely one of the corners that needed to be cut to meet the aggressive price point. But the Phone (2a) does support 45 W wired charging, provide you find your own power brick, or buy the official one off the Nothing store. As per the official specs, 20 minutes on the wire should give you 50% of battery. But Nothing also talks up the cell's longevity, promising that it will retain 90% of its capacity over 1,000 recharge cycles.





Tests pending!





Nothing Phone (2a) Audio Quality and Haptics



Despite the price tag, this phone still comes with stereo speakers — the bottom boomer and earpiece speaker, in line with industry standards. How well they sound remains to be tested. As for haptics — if we get the clicking and clacking we've had since the Nothing Phone (1), we'll be happy.





Nothing Phone (2a) Competitors



Pixel 6a camera will still be a better performer than the Phone (2a)'s. Google still sells the Pixel 6a at a price of $349, so you could say that's a direct competitor of the Nothing Phone (2a). Almost a couple of years old now... and with the old Tensor chip, we're pretty sure that the MediaTek will outperform it in 2024. But then again, we do suspect thecamera will still be a better performer than the Phone (2a)'s.





We're also expecting a new Samsung Galaxy A55 to drop rather soon-ish. These typically go for about $450, but get price cuts to the $350 level, so it will also compete with the Nothing Phone (2a). What does it give us? Samsung UI with the full ecosystem, a triple camera, more color options — though, arguably, if you are interested in the simplicity and "cleanliness" of the Nothing brand, you probably aren't even into the Samsung interface.





Nothing Phone (2a) Summary and Final Verdict

The Phone (2a) is definitely an... interesting new entry. We have to say, it's quite bold for a startup to go ahead and launch a new tier product so soon after its "flagship" Phone (2) got its footing. The Phone (2a) is definitely an... interesting new entry. We have to say, it's quite bold for a startup to go ahead and launch a new tier product so soon after its "flagship" Phone (2) got its footing.





Is it good value? So far, it looks pretty good — we expect good performance and good battery life from this one. If you are a fan of the whole philosophy behind the Glyph and keeping your phone face-down, $350 is a good entry price for that experience. What's left is for us to run it through the benchmarks and test that camera. So... cautious optimism!



