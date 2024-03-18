Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is all about AI

Processors Qualcomm
@cosminvasile
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is all about AI
As expected, US-based chip maker Qualcomm introduced its newest product designed to power high-end smartphones, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Just like every other big company these days, Qualcomm is betting everything on AI.

The newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset has been specifically created to leverage top-tier capabilities for on-device generative AI features, photography and gaming experiences.

The key features of Qualcomm’s chipset include an always-sensing ISP, incredibly realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity, lossless high-definition sound, as well as support for powerful on-device generative AI features.

Also, Qualcomm confirmed that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset supports multiple AI models such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is manufactured using 4nm technology and features a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3GHz, four performance cores (up to 2.8GHz), and three efficiency cores (up to 2GHz).

It’s important to add that the chip comes with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor), as well as support for triple video capture from HDR image sensors: up to 36MP triple camera @ 30fps, up to 64+36MP dual camera @ 30fps, up to 108MP single camera @ 30fps, and up to 200MP photo capture.


Qualcomm has also included 4K @ 60Hz and QHD+ @ 144Hz on-device display support, along with up to 8K UHD @ 30Hz and up to 1080 @ 240Hz maximum external display support.

As far as memory goes, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features support for LP-DDR5x memory (up to 4200MHz) and up to 24GB RAM.

According to Qualcomm, several smartphone makers have already confirmed their products will be equipped the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. The first phones powered by the new chipset will be announced in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless