Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is all about AI
As expected, US-based chip maker Qualcomm introduced its newest product designed to power high-end smartphones, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Just like every other big company these days, Qualcomm is betting everything on AI.
The newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset has been specifically created to leverage top-tier capabilities for on-device generative AI features, photography and gaming experiences.
Also, Qualcomm confirmed that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset supports multiple AI models such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is manufactured using 4nm technology and features a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3GHz, four performance cores (up to 2.8GHz), and three efficiency cores (up to 2GHz).
The key features of Qualcomm’s chipset include an always-sensing ISP, incredibly realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity, lossless high-definition sound, as well as support for powerful on-device generative AI features.
It’s important to add that the chip comes with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor), as well as support for triple video capture from HDR image sensors: up to 36MP triple camera @ 30fps, up to 64+36MP dual camera @ 30fps, up to 108MP single camera @ 30fps, and up to 200MP photo capture.
Qualcomm has also included 4K @ 60Hz and QHD+ @ 144Hz on-device display support, along with up to 8K UHD @ 30Hz and up to 1080 @ 240Hz maximum external display support.
As far as memory goes, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features support for LP-DDR5x memory (up to 4200MHz) and up to 24GB RAM.
According to Qualcomm, several smartphone makers have already confirmed their products will be equipped the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. The first phones powered by the new chipset will be announced in the coming months.
