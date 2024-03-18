Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is all about AI

It’s important to add that the chip comes with a Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor), as well as support for triple video capture from HDR image sensors: up to 36MP triple camera @ 30fps, up to 64+36MP dual camera @ 30fps, up to 108MP single camera @ 30fps, and up to 200MP photo capture.













As far as memory goes, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features support for LP-DDR5x memory (up to 4200MHz) and up to 24GB RAM.



According to Qualcomm, several smartphone makers have already confirmed their products will be equipped the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi. The first phones powered by the new chipset will be announced in the coming months.