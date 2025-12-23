Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Verizon is giving its customers a major reason to ditch cable this month

Your wireless service monthly bill might be the secret to cheaper live TV.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Apps Wireless service Google
Verizon logo header
Verizon is giving its customers a major reason to ditch cable this month. If you’re already paying for their mobile or home internet service, you might be eligible for a significant monthly discount that makes the cord-cutting transition a whole lot easier.

Cutting the cost of live TV


Verizon is looking to simplify your digital life—and your monthly spending—by offering a pretty sweet deal on one of the best live TV streamers out there. Basically, if you’re already a customer, they’re willing to shave a decent chunk off your YouTube TV subscription for the first few months. It’s a move to make their "ecosystem" feel a bit more cohesive, even if the setup process is a little specific.

Recommended For You

The YouTube TV discount breakdown


Here is what you need to know about the current promotion:

  • Setup: You must link your accounts via the MyVerizon portal to get the unified bill.
  • Eligibility: This is strictly for new subscribers on a mobile or home internet plan.
  • Monthly savings: You get $20 off each month for the first half-year.
  • Promotional pricing: The cost drops to $62.99 per month before reverting to the standard $82.99.

This isn't just a random coupon; it's a play to get you to manage everything through one portal. Important to note is the fact that this is restricted to those who haven't tried the service before, which is a bit of a bummer for returning users who were hoping for a break.

Recommended For You

Why this matters in a crowded market

Images credit — Verizon

The live TV landscape is getting expensive, with price hikes becoming the norm. YouTube TV’s biggest rival, Hulu + Live TV, usually starts around $76.99 and often bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. While Hulu offers more "value" content on paper, YouTube TV is widely considered to have the superior interface and a much better DVR experience.

Verizon is clearly trying to keep its customers from wandering off to competitors like T-Mobile, which has a long history of "on us" streaming perks. By lowering the barrier to entry, they’re making their service look more attractive than a standard standalone subscription.

Do you stream Live TV?
Yes, my cable provider has an app to stream Live TV
18.92%
Yes, I have a subscription to a Live TV service/app.
48.65%
No, I still use traditional cable.
32.43%
37 Votes

A great deal with one annoying catch


Personally, I think $120 in total savings is nothing to sneeze at. While I no longer find the need to watch Live TV worth the cost, YouTube TV is usually my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to cut the cord. A big reason for that is that the "Unlimited DVR" actually works, and the channel flip speed is miles ahead of the competition.

However, the "new customers only" rule is a classic move that always feels a little stingy. If you’ve never tried the service, this is a no-brainer. But if you’re a returning user, you’re sadly out of luck. It’s a solid win for newcomers, though I’d love to see these companies reward long-term loyalty for a change.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless