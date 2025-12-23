Verizon is giving its customers a major reason to ditch cable this month





Cutting the cost of live TV



Verizon is looking to simplify your digital life—and your monthly spending—by is looking to simplify your digital life—and your monthly spending—by offering a pretty sweet deal on one of the best live TV streamers out there. Basically, if you’re already a customer, they’re willing to shave a decent chunk off your YouTube TV subscription for the first few months. It’s a move to make their "ecosystem" feel a bit more cohesive, even if the setup process is a little specific.



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The YouTube TV discount breakdown









Setup: You must link your accounts via the MyVerizon portal to get the unified bill.

You must link your accounts via the MyVerizon portal to get the unified bill. Eligibility: This is strictly for new subscribers on a mobile or home internet plan.

This is strictly for new subscribers on a mobile or home internet plan. Monthly savings: You get $20 off each month for the first half-year.

You get $20 off each month for the first half-year. Promotional pricing: The cost drops to $62.99 per month before reverting to the standard $82.99. Here is what you need to know about the current promotion:





This isn't just a random coupon; it's a play to get you to manage everything through one portal. Important to note is the fact that this is restricted to those who haven't tried the service before, which is a bit of a bummer for returning users who were hoping for a break.



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Why this matters in a crowded market

Images credit — Verizon



The live TV landscape is getting expensive, with price hikes becoming the norm. YouTube TV’s biggest rival, Hulu + Live TV, usually starts around $76.99 and often bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. While Hulu offers more "value" content on paper, YouTube TV is widely considered to have the superior interface and a much better DVR experience.



Verizon is clearly trying to keep its customers from wandering off to competitors like The live TV landscape is getting expensive, with price hikes becoming the norm. YouTube TV’s biggest rival, Hulu + Live TV, usually starts around $76.99 and often bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+. While Hulu offers more "value" content on paper, YouTube TV is widely considered to have the superior interface and a much better DVR experience.is clearly trying to keep its customers from wandering off to competitors like T-Mobile , which has a long history of "on us" streaming perks. By lowering the barrier to entry, they’re making their service look more attractive than a standard standalone subscription.



Do you stream Live TV? Yes, my cable provider has an app to stream Live TV 18.92% Yes, I have a subscription to a Live TV service/app. 48.65% No, I still use traditional cable. 32.43% Vote 37 Votes





A great deal with one annoying catch



Personally, I think $120 in total savings is nothing to sneeze at. While I no longer find the need to watch Live TV worth the cost, YouTube TV is usually my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to cut the cord. A big reason for that is that the "Unlimited DVR" actually works, and the channel flip speed is miles ahead of the competition.

However, the "new customers only" rule is a classic move that always feels a little stingy. If you’ve never tried the service, this is a no-brainer. But if you’re a returning user, you’re sadly out of luck. It’s a solid win for newcomers, though I’d love to see these companies reward long-term loyalty for a change.

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