Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Reports of how many folds the Galaxy Z TriFold can actually handle may have been greatly exaggerated

A recent stress test reveals some worrying news for early adopters.

5comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Front and back view of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung’s ambitious new tri-folding phone recently faced a grueling endurance test to see if it actually lives up to those hefty durability promises. The results weren't exactly a total failure, but they definitely show that being an early adopter comes with some risks.

What happened during the fold test


A new YouTube livestream has surfaced where hosts manually folded the TriFold until it started acting up. Unfortunately, it didn't take nearly as long as Samsung hoped to accomplish just that. In the video, which spanned eight days of constant folding between three hosts, the device began to show its age well before hitting the finish line established by the manufacturer.

Recommended For You

Around the 61,000-fold mark, the first hinge started making some ominous creaking sounds. By 121,000 folds, the second hinge joined the chorus. The real kicker came at 144,000 folds when the "elasticity" basically quit. The phone wouldn't stay flat anymore without being forced into place, making it feel stiff and difficult to operate.

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a manufacturer-backed rating of 200,000 total cycles, which can be calculated to around 100 daily folds over five years.

First-gen growing pains

Video Thumbnail
Video credit — OMG_electronics

This matters because the tri-fold market is the new mobile phone frontier. Samsung is trying to keep pace with the Huawei Mate XT, which is currently the only other major player in this space.

Recommended For You

While Huawei's hardware is impressive, durability is the elephant in the room for anyone dropping thousands on a phone. Samsung’s 200,000-fold promise is already less than half of what they claim for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, and falling short of even that lower bar is a tough pill to swallow for potential buyers.

If you were interested in the Galaxy Z TriFold, do the results of this test dissuade you from purchasing it?
No, I know going in that I may experience issues.
48.68%
Yes, I need a device this expensive to deliver on promises.
51.32%
76 Votes

This isn't that surprising


Honestly, I can’t say I’m shocked. We’re dealing with a first-generation device that is exponentially more complex than a standard foldable. While the screen surviving the test is a win, a hinge failure at 70% of the promised lifespan would definitely warrant a repair.

I love the ambition here, but potential buyers should be aware that they may be in for experiencing some growing pains as they use their new devices for an extended amount of time.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (5)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative
The Pixel 10a is Google’s least exciting phone and there’s a better alternative

Latest News

Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Here are all the Instagram features Meta wants you to pay for
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
More leaked images show the biggest iPhone 18 design change in greater details
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Google Maps extends very useful feature to more vehicles using Android Auto
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple's iOS 26.5 beta brings back a privacy feature it keeps pulling away
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
Apple’s embarrassing defeat could pave its way to winning everything AI has to offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless