Nothing got caught red-handed with phony photos, but here's the truth about its camera

Re the Phone (3) live demo units (LDU) in some stores using stock imagery - let me explain. An initial version of the LDU needs to be submitted with placeholders around 4 months before launch, to be implemented and tested as we ramp up towards mass production. Once we enter mass… — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) August 27, 2025





Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Next time, use some big generic red circles or squares instead of stock photos in the template, Nothing. They're kind of hard to ignore.

The camera samples game





Recommended Stories

What's the truth about the Nothing Phone (3), then?





Nothing Phone (3)

50 MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and bright f/1.68 lens

Zoom with 70mm focal length that supports up to 60x AI-assisted zoom, 50 MP, too

Capable 50 MP 114-degree ultrawide camera

50 MP selfie camera with 4K recording support

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing Phone (3)

And no phony photo scandal can change that.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer