Nothing got caught red-handed with phony photos, but here's the truth about its camera
You shouldn't wait for "real" camera samples anyway.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
On a long enough timeline, every company faces a scandal. In the last week of August 2025, Nothing has the honor of entertaining us, the public, with such an event.
Nothing has joined the list of smartphone makers embarrassed by fake camera samples. In New Zealand, in-store demo units of the Nothing Phone (3) displayed five photos under the caption "Judge for yourself. Here's what our community has captured with Phone (3)". Here they are:
The problem is that none of them were taken with a Nothing phone. The shots – a window portrait, a car headlight, a glass, a woman in a scarf, and a spiral staircase – all came from a stock photography marketplace. One of the images was even confirmed by its creator to have been shot with a Fujifilm camera in 2023. Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis admitted the stock photos were meant as placeholders and described the blunder as an oversight that would be corrected. Still, it was enough to spark plenty of backlash online.
Next time, use some big generic red circles or squares instead of stock photos in the template, Nothing. They're kind of hard to ignore.
Here's the truth: you really shouldn't care too much about official photo samples in the first place. Every single manufacturer does this, it's part of The Game, but take them with a pinch of salt.
You're snapping a quick picture in dim conditions, or capturing a street shot on the move. That gap between controlled conditions and daily use is massive, which is why I never take promotional photos as proof of real-world performance. Camera samples should only be viewed as a showcase of potential, not a guarantee of results.
If you want to know how a phone really performs, you have to wait for reviews or get hands-on yourself. Nothing got caught, and rightly so, but in truth, relying on these photos has always been misleading.
Let's see how good the Nothing Phone (3) camera is, then, phony photo samples or not.
The device comes with a cool setup:
In our in-house tests, it delivered colorful photos with a wide dynamic range and decent detail. Occasionally, HDR processing felt too aggressive, and there were mild traces of oversharpening, but overall the phone produced pleasant, shareable images.
When compared to rivals, the story changes.
Against the OnePlus 13, the Nothing falls behind in nearly every category. Both offer triple 50 MP setups, but the OnePlus produces cleaner detail, better dynamics, and more pleasing colors across main, zoom, and portrait shots, as well as superior selfies.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus also outscored the Nothing in our testing, particularly in video quality, where Samsung delivered sharper footage with fewer artifacts.
Still, the Nothing Phone (3) managed to hold its own in pure photography. In fact, it produced more attractive results in certain scenarios, like bright sunlit scenes and indoor contrast-heavy shots where the Galaxy appeared washed out.
Overall, while it lags behind the strongest rivals in video and fine detail, the Nothing Phone (3) can still deliver competitive results in day-to-day photography.
And no phony photo scandal can change that.
The camera samples game
Image by PhoneArena
What's the truth about the Nothing Phone (3), then?
Image by PhoneArena
