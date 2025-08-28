Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Nothing got caught red-handed with phony photos, but here's the truth about its camera

You shouldn't wait for "real" camera samples anyway.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Editorials Camera Nothing
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A person with a phone.
On a long enough timeline, every company faces a scandal. In the last week of August 2025, Nothing has the honor of entertaining us, the public, with such an event.

Nothing has joined the list of smartphone makers embarrassed by fake camera samples. In New Zealand, in-store demo units of the Nothing Phone (3) displayed five photos under the caption "Judge for yourself. Here's what our community has captured with Phone (3)". Here they are:



The problem is that none of them were taken with a Nothing phone. The shots – a window portrait, a car headlight, a glass, a woman in a scarf, and a spiral staircase – all came from a stock photography marketplace. One of the images was even confirmed by its creator to have been shot with a Fujifilm camera in 2023. Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis admitted the stock photos were meant as placeholders and described the blunder as an oversight that would be corrected. Still, it was enough to spark plenty of backlash online.


Next time, use some big generic red circles or squares instead of stock photos in the template, Nothing. They're kind of hard to ignore.

The camera samples game



Here's the truth: you really shouldn't care too much about official photo samples in the first place. Every single manufacturer does this, it's part of The Game, but take them with a pinch of salt.

Even when the images are real, they are usually taken in the most ideal circumstances possible – professional lighting setups, carefully staged models. Sure, technically they show what the phone can achieve, but in reality you're not shooting your cat's dunce face in your poor lit living room under studio lights.

You're snapping a quick picture in dim conditions, or capturing a street shot on the move. That gap between controlled conditions and daily use is massive, which is why I never take promotional photos as proof of real-world performance. Camera samples should only be viewed as a showcase of potential, not a guarantee of results.

If you want to know how a phone really performs, you have to wait for reviews or get hands-on yourself. Nothing got caught, and rightly so, but in truth, relying on these photos has always been misleading.

Recommended Stories

What's the truth about the Nothing Phone (3), then?



Let's see how good the Nothing Phone (3) camera is, then, phony photo samples or not.

The device comes with a cool setup:

  • 50 MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and bright f/1.68 lens
  • Zoom with 70mm focal length that supports up to 60x AI-assisted zoom, 50 MP, too
  • Capable 50 MP 114-degree ultrawide camera
  • 50 MP selfie camera with 4K recording support

In our in-house tests, it delivered colorful photos with a wide dynamic range and decent detail. Occasionally, HDR processing felt too aggressive, and there were mild traces of oversharpening, but overall the phone produced pleasant, shareable images.

Zoom shots held up well up to around 10x, with quality dropping gradually at higher levels. While not class-leading, the Phone (3) performed consistently enough to land in the upper range of camera scores.



When compared to rivals, the story changes.

Against the OnePlus 13, the Nothing falls behind in nearly every category. Both offer triple 50 MP setups, but the OnePlus produces cleaner detail, better dynamics, and more pleasing colors across main, zoom, and portrait shots, as well as superior selfies.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus also outscored the Nothing in our testing, particularly in video quality, where Samsung delivered sharper footage with fewer artifacts.

Still, the Nothing Phone (3) managed to hold its own in pure photography. In fact, it produced more attractive results in certain scenarios, like bright sunlit scenes and indoor contrast-heavy shots where the Galaxy appeared washed out.

Overall, while it lags behind the strongest rivals in video and fine detail, the Nothing Phone (3) can still deliver competitive results in day-to-day photography.

And no phony photo scandal can change that.

Nothing got caught red-handed with phony photos, but here&#039;s the truth about its camera
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales

Latest News

LG wants you to have a much better iPhone display, but it could take Apple years to make the call
LG wants you to have a much better iPhone display, but it could take Apple years to make the call
Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order
Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order
Leaked Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra benchmarks show how much Samsung is willing to improve its hardware
Leaked Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra benchmarks show how much Samsung is willing to improve its hardware
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
You guys seem to love the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but do you know what you're getting into?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless