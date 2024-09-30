Subscribe to access exclusive content
New image shows off the flat edges and front design of the upcoming vivo X200

By
0comments
Android
Two people holding vivo X200 smartphones in blue and white colors.
Next month, vivo is set to unveil its new flagship lineup, the X200 series, and the company has been teasing these smartphones for a while now. Recently, an official image of the vivo X200 popped up, giving us a look at the back of the phone. Now, another official image has emerged, comparing the upcoming flagship to its predecessor, the vivo X100.

The front design of the vivo X200 has been revealed


The company’s product manager, Han Boxiao, took to the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source) to unveil the front design of the upcoming flagship. He also compared it to its predecessor, highlighting some key design changes.

The vivo X200 will feature a flat display with a centered camera hole at the top. The bezels appear noticeably slimmer than those on the X100, and the frame will be flat all around, gently curving toward the edges.



The last time the company showcased the upcoming flagship, we got a glimpse of it in two colors: dark blue and white. However, there may be more color options available at launch.

This time around, the vivo X200 series is set to launch with three different models. Alongside the standard and the Pro model, we might also see a vivo X200 Pro mini. This compact powerhouse is rumored to deliver all the performance of the Pro version but with a smaller 6.3-inch display.

Meanwhile, the standard X200 and the X200 Pro are expected to come with a large 6.78-inch OLED display that boasts 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, vivo is likely to add an under-display fingerprint sensor across the whole X200 lineup.

The vivo X200 Pro is said to come equipped with MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset. It’s also rumored to feature an impressive camera system, with its zoom capabilities showcased in a recent camera sample released by the company. Plus, the series is expected to deliver strong performance in the battery department as well. The vivo X200 is rumored to include a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro could boast an even larger 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo’s choice of flat edges, much like the Galaxy S24 series, for example, really aligns its upcoming phones with the latest trends in the smartphone market. Plus, these devices are set to feature some impressive specs – at least on paper – which I think is a smart strategy for vivo if it wants to make a splash in the Android flagship arena, especially with October shaping up to be a hectic month for new launches in this space.

We expect to see the next Xiaomi 15 series and the OnePlus 13 making their debut later next month. Plus, there are rumors that Honor has pushed the launch of its upcoming Magic 7 series to next month as well. So, if you’re on the hunt for your next Android flagship, keep an eye out for updates in the coming weeks, as more info about each of these devices is sure to roll in.
