Take a glimpse of the upcoming flagship vivo X200 in a new official image
Lately, vivo has been grabbing attention as it gears up to unveil its flagship X200 series on October 14. The Chinese company has been dropping teasers about the new phones on the Chinese social media Weibo, and now we’ve caught a glimpse of the Vivo X200 in a new image.
In a Weibo post, vivo’s product manager Han Boxiao (translated source) shared an eye-catching image of the upcoming standard vivo X200. The phone is displayed in two sleek colors, with the blue variant standing out as it shifts shades depending on the lighting. Otherwise, the vivo X200 keeps a design that feels familiar, echoing its predecessor, the vivo X100.
The upcoming vivo X200 series is set to feature three models this time around. In addition to the standard version, there’s a Pro model in the mix, and surprisingly, we might also see a vivo X200 Pro mini. The latter should be a compact powerhouse, potentially packing all the punch of the Pro version.
Also, the X200 is rumored to feature a spacious 6.78-inch OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, vivo is likely to incorporate an under-display fingerprint sensor across its entire X200 lineup.
Based on what we know so far, I think the vivo X200 series seems like a solid successor to the vivo X100, promising a powerful Android experience – especially with the addition of a new mini device in the lineup.
The vivo X200 has been teased in two stunning colors
vivo X200 shown in blue and white, but more color options will likely be available, too. | Image credit – vivo
Speaking of power, the vivo X200 Pro is rumored to feature the upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset from MediaTek. Plus, it is set to boast an impressive camera system, whose zoom capabilities were highlighted in a recent camera sample shared by the company.
When it comes to other details about the series, they’re still a bit mysterious. However, there’s buzz that this lineup might be the first from vivo to incorporate Google’s AI features, like Circle to Search. With the official launch approaching, I’m betting vivo will keep the teasers coming in the days leading up to the event, so we can definitely expect more details to drop soon.
