Vivo posts X200 camera sample, new camera details leaked

By
We’re still nearly a month away from the official unveiling of the X200 series, but Vivo has already started to tease its upcoming flagships. One of the first aspects that the Chinese company has decided to focus on is the camera. In the absence of an official Dimensity 9400 announcement, it makes sense for Vivo to turn its attention to the next best things: display, camera and battery.

In this case, Vivo has chosen the camera as the main piece of hardware to advertise its first X200. The handset maker recently published an X200 camera sample on Weibo, but as you can imagine, the picture is heavily compressed.

We don’t even know it’s been edited using AI tools, so it’s hard to judge the X200’s camera by the sample released by Vivo. Still, the reason Vivo chose to post this sample is to showcase the X200 camera’s zoom capabilities. It’s also meant to demo how the camera performs in low-light conditions.

Besides the camera sample posted by Vivo, we have some additional information about the X200’s camera courtesy of Digital Chat Station. The reliable Chinese tipster has just leaked interesting details about the X200’s camera, so if you’re not bothered by spoilers, keep reading.

Vivo X200 camera sample | Image credit: Vivo

According to Digital Chat Station’s post on Weibo, Vivo’s upcoming X200 flagship will use Sony’s IM921 50-megapixel sensor (1/1.56-inch size), which will feature an f/1.57 aperture.

In addition, the phone will pack a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN1 sensor, as well as a third 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57 aperture and 70 mm focal length. More importantly, the X200’s camera will feature 10x hybrid zoom, according to DCS.

Apart from the camera details, the leaker also claims the X200 series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, something that we already knew from the previous reports.

Also, the X200 is also said to sport a large 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo is expected to use an under-display fingerprint sensor for its entire X200 series.

Other highlights of the X200 that haven’t been confirmed yet include a generous 5,800 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, Android 15, and 32-megapixel front-facing snapper.

Vivo has already confirmed it will introduce its entire X200 series on October 14, but the company is expected to continue to tease various information about the flagships, so stick around for more on the matter.
Cosmin Vasile
