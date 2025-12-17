You could get more for less with the iPhone Air 2 – if rumors are right
Apple may cut the price and add a second camera to the next-gen Air.
2comments
iPhone Air. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The iPhone Air 2 is popping back up in leaks again, and this time the picture is getting a lot clearer – and honestly, more interesting.
A rethink on price and cameras
We’ve already heard whispers that Apple wants to make the second-gen iPhone Air more compelling, and one of the ways to do that could be by adding another rear camera. Now a fresh report (subscription required) doubles down on that idea and throws in something even more important: a possible price cut.
Right now, the original iPhone Air sits at $999, which is a tough sell when its main standout feature is how thin it is. And it looks like Apple may finally agree. According to the report, the company is considering lowering the starting price for the Air 2.
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And if history is any guide, that likely means a drop to $899 rather than anything awkward like $949, if a price cut even happens, of course.
That pricing rethink also lines up with how the first iPhone Air performed. Despite its striking ultra-thin design, it reportedly didn’t resonate the same way the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro did. Suppliers have apparently been dialing back production, which usually signals softer demand. A cheaper sequel could be Apple’s way of resetting the whole idea.
Then there’s the camera situation. The current iPhone Air relies on a single 48 MP Fusion camera. It does a solid job, especially with 2x crop zoom, but it simply can’t offer true wide-angle shots. Multiple rumors – not just this one – now suggest Apple could add a second wide camera to the Air 2, filling a pretty obvious gap.
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iPhone Air has only one camera, but the next-gen should add one more. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If that second lens shows up, paired with a lower price and possibly a slightly larger battery, the Air 2 could feel far more balanced than the first attempt.
Another detail worth noting is timing. Once again, the report claims the iPhone Air 2 might skip Apple’s usual fall launch window. Instead of debuting alongside the main lineup in fall 2026, it could land in spring 2027, next to the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e. Trial production was reportedly scrapped toward the end of 2025, which would explain the delay.
The Air line isn’t going away
It’s still early, and nothing here is locked in, but one thing feels increasingly clear: Apple isn’t abandoning the iPhone Air after just one generation. Some people speculated that might happen, but that would be very un-Apple-like. If anything, Apple tends to refine ideas rather than drop them outright.
So yes, the iPhone Air 2 seems very much alive – and shaping up to be a smarter version of the original.
Would a lower starting price make you consider buying the iPhone Air 2?
Yes, definitely.
30.23%
Maybe, depends on other features.
37.21%
No, price isn’t a factor.
23.26%
I’m not interested either way.
9.3%
Thin phones aren’t my thing, but…
I’m still not fully sold on the ultra-thin phone trend, even if I admit the iPhone Air looks great. That said, add a second camera and knock the price down a notch, and suddenly it becomes a lot more tempting – at least in my eyes, and probably in many of yours, too.
And this report didn’t stop at the Air. It also touched on Apple’s broader roadmap. The first foldable iPhone, expected next year, could look very different from devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The iPhone 18 Pro may get a major Face ID redesign along with a new camera trick, while the more affordable iPhone 17e could finally fix one of the biggest complaints about the iPhone 16e by bringing MagSafe into the mix.
If even half of this plays out, Apple’s next couple of years are going to be anything but boring.
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