Forget the iPhone 18 Pro, Honor just announced when its crazy Robot Phone is launching
Honor’s wildest phone just got a launch date that may clash with Apple’s plans.
The Honor Robot Phone is launching relatively soon. | Image by Honor
Honor’s idea for a new type of smartphone is certainly the wildest one this year, to an extent that made it feel unreal. Despite that, the company has been teasing and showing its device for months and it now has a more specific launch date for it.
After showing it off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Honor also brought its Robot Phone to the Cannes Film Festival where guests could actually “experience” the device firsthand. The company also used to occasion to announce its plans for the device, confirming some earlier rumors.
Honor also confirmed that it’s working with the camera manufacturer ARRI. The company said in a press release that the Robot Phone will feature the first results of its strategic technical collaboration with ARRI.
Equipped with a built-in gimbal, the Robot Phone will allow taking “complex, stabilized tracking shots.” While the technical details about the partnership are scarce, the device will be the first time elements of ARRI Image Science are integrated directly into a consumer product.
Honor’s first AI-generated teasers for the Robot Phone made it look almost like a living thing, which could look around and enjoy its environment. The company was also talking about the phone being an adaptable emotional companion.
These ideas are all gone from Honor’s more recent announcements, which are focused on the video capabilities of the Robot Phone. In its latest press release, Honor talks about the groundbreaking features of the device, like a “ultracompact 4DoF gimbal system delivering robot-grade motion control.”
I don’t expect the Robot Phone to turn into a groundbreaking success for Honor, but I’m still glad it’ll be a real product some people will be able to buy. Adding a gimbal to a smartphone is a wild idea, but it’s also fun and intriguing.
Honor Robot Phone is launching before the end of September
After showing it off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Honor also brought its Robot Phone to the Cannes Film Festival where guests could actually “experience” the device firsthand. The company also used to occasion to announce its plans for the device, confirming some earlier rumors.
The Robot Phone will launch during Q3, which is sometime between July and September this year. While there’s no more specific information, the device is likely to come around the same time as the iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone Ultra, which are expected in early September.
Imaging enhancements from ARRI
Honor also confirmed that it’s working with the camera manufacturer ARRI. The company said in a press release that the Robot Phone will feature the first results of its strategic technical collaboration with ARRI.
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What do you think about the Honor Robot Phone?
Less of a robot and more of a phone
Real people could try the Robot Phone at the Cannes Film Festival. | Image by Honor
Honor’s first AI-generated teasers for the Robot Phone made it look almost like a living thing, which could look around and enjoy its environment. The company was also talking about the phone being an adaptable emotional companion.
These ideas are all gone from Honor’s more recent announcements, which are focused on the video capabilities of the Robot Phone. In its latest press release, Honor talks about the groundbreaking features of the device, like a “ultracompact 4DoF gimbal system delivering robot-grade motion control.”
Even if the Robot Phone comes a bit earlier in Q3, it will still face some serious competition. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and the new Z Fold 8 Wide sometime in July. Google’s Pixel 11 series is most likely coming sometime in August.
Gimmicky but fun
I don’t expect the Robot Phone to turn into a groundbreaking success for Honor, but I’m still glad it’ll be a real product some people will be able to buy. Adding a gimbal to a smartphone is a wild idea, but it’s also fun and intriguing.
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