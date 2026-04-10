Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders show only one change coming this year
There's not much new with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and that's okay.
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Don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to feature a radical redesign. | Image by My Mobiles
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 — launching in July of this year according to reports — will receive strong competition from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold. Samsung seems to agree, as leaked renders of the Flip 8 show that there is only one real cosmetic change that you can expect come July.
Multiple renders of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone show that it looks very similar to the the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from last year. It features the same design inside and out, including the dual external camera setup that ditched the screen cutout that can still be found on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
According to the leaked measurements of the Flip 8, the only real change is that it will be half a millimeter slimmer than its predecessor when folded. Differences between the Flip 7 and the Flip 8 in other measurements are practically negligible.
Though the Flip 8 might not be too different from the Flip 7 visually, there are going to be some welcome hardware upgrades this year.
For starters, the phone will likely feature the Exynos 2600 processor that is also found across the Galaxy S26 series. In addition, Samsung might use a slightly larger battery than the 4,300 mAh one found in the Flip 7. Lastly, the display will probably feature a slightly shallower crease too.
Not every annual iteration of a smartphone needs to blow the world away. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an excellent foldable flagship and the Flip 8 seems to be that and a little bit more.
That’s not a bad thing. And with Samsung focusing on the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold to take on the foldable iPhone, it was expected as well.
Which might mean that the company doesn’t expect it to be the center of attention.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 leaked renders
Multiple renders of Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone show that it looks very similar to the the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from last year. It features the same design inside and out, including the dual external camera setup that ditched the screen cutout that can still be found on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
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The Galaxy Z Flip 8 looks identical to its predecessor. | Images by My Mobiles
Only one change to be seen here
According to the leaked measurements of the Flip 8, the only real change is that it will be half a millimeter slimmer than its predecessor when folded. Differences between the Flip 7 and the Flip 8 in other measurements are practically negligible.
Even when unfolded, the Flip 8 will look and feel the same as the Flip 7. Display sizes for both the inner and outer screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 are also the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 7: 6.9 inches and 4.1 inches respectively.
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What other aspect do you think Samsung should have tackled with the Flip 8?
There are some hardware upgrades
Though they might look similar, the Flip 8 will naturally be more powerful than the Flip 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Though the Flip 8 might not be too different from the Flip 7 visually, there are going to be some welcome hardware upgrades this year.
For starters, the phone will likely feature the Exynos 2600 processor that is also found across the Galaxy S26 series. In addition, Samsung might use a slightly larger battery than the 4,300 mAh one found in the Flip 7. Lastly, the display will probably feature a slightly shallower crease too.
Honestly, I’m fine with it
Not every annual iteration of a smartphone needs to blow the world away. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an excellent foldable flagship and the Flip 8 seems to be that and a little bit more.
That’s not a bad thing. And with Samsung focusing on the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold to take on the foldable iPhone, it was expected as well.
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