Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
There's simply no way to beat the incredible value delivered by last year's Motorola Razr Plus right now at a new record low price of $410.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're having trouble choosing the best foldable phone for your specific taste and budget from the many excellent options sold by Motorola and Samsung's few but extremely popular Galaxy Z Flips and Z Folds available today, there's this crazy new Woot deal that might help you make a decision.
Believe it or not, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $409.99 for a 2024-released foldable that's typically priced at $999.99. Obviously, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) has scored many hefty discounts since its US commercial debut a little over a year ago, but none of those previous price cuts have been quite as drastic as this one.
Incredibly enough, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available here for only a little over four Benjamins with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included for the next seven days (or while supplies last). Practically every word of that sentence should put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters reading this right now, and if you need one more reason to get excited about this extraordinary money-saving opportunity on an excellent Android phone with two great screens in tow, I'm going to give you... four more.
Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. Yes, if you hurry, you can get any one of those stunning color options at $409.99, at least if you make your purchase through the official Woot app. On the website, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered handset will set you back $429.99, which is also an amazingly low price to pay for such a super-speedy, undeniably gorgeous, and versatile device, easily beating Amazon and Motorola's offers available at the time of this writing.
That's a lot of (primary) screen real estate for an ultra-affordable flip phone. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Your best alternative shopping path, in case you're wondering, is a renewed unit on Amazon fetching $10 less than Woot's brand-new and untouched devices, which I obviously don't recommend unless that 10 bucks stands between you and a life of financial ruin.
As you can imagine, the Razr Plus (2024) is not quite as good as the Razr Plus (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025), but its 6.9 and 4-inch displays, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the 12GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, dual 50MP rear-facing camera system, and 4,000mAh battery equipped with 45W charging support make for a simply irresistible value equation... for a limited time.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
22 Sep, 2025Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price
20 Sep, 2025The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
16 Sep, 2025$200 off and a $200 gift makes the Razr Ultra (2025) harder to resist
09 Sep, 2025Motorola's latest promo slashes $300 off the Razr+ (2024) and gives you nearly $400 in freebies
28 Aug, 2025Now's your chance to grab the Motorola Razr+ (2025) for $278 off
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: