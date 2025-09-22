Sensational new deal drops the Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable to a truly unbeatable price

There's simply no way to beat the incredible value delivered by last year's Motorola Razr Plus right now at a new record low price of $410.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
If you're having trouble choosing the best foldable phone for your specific taste and budget from the many excellent options sold by Motorola and Samsung's few but extremely popular Galaxy Z Flips and Z Folds available today, there's this crazy new Woot deal that might help you make a decision.

Believe it or not, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $409.99 for a 2024-released foldable that's typically priced at $999.99. Obviously, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) has scored many hefty discounts since its US commercial debut a little over a year ago, but none of those previous price cuts have been quite as drastic as this one.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$409 99
$999 99
$590 off (59%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$600 off (60%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue Color, Renewed Condition
Buy at Amazon

Incredibly enough, these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units available here for only a little over four Benjamins with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included for the next seven days (or while supplies last). Practically every word of that sentence should put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters reading this right now, and if you need one more reason to get excited about this extraordinary money-saving opportunity on an excellent Android phone with two great screens in tow, I'm going to give you... four more.

Pantone Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink. Yes, if you hurry, you can get any one of those stunning color options at $409.99, at least if you make your purchase through the official Woot app. On the website, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered handset will set you back $429.99, which is also an amazingly low price to pay for such a super-speedy, undeniably gorgeous, and versatile device, easily beating Amazon and Motorola's offers available at the time of this writing.


Your best alternative shopping path, in case you're wondering, is a renewed unit on Amazon fetching $10 less than Woot's brand-new and untouched devices, which I obviously don't recommend unless that 10 bucks stands between you and a life of financial ruin.

As you can imagine, the Razr Plus (2024) is not quite as good as the Razr Plus (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025), but its 6.9 and 4-inch displays, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the 12GB RAM paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space, dual 50MP rear-facing camera system, and 4,000mAh battery equipped with 45W charging support make for a simply irresistible value equation... for a limited time.

