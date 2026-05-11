Fan-favorite Idea Tab Pro is still on sale at a killer discount at Lenovo
Who said you must pay an arm and a leg for a solid everyday tablet?
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This promo is definitely worth your attention. | Image by Lenovo
Last month, Lenovo slashed prices for the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, making it one of the most affordable options for students. Well, guess what? That incredible 33% markdown is still available.
Lenovo recently increased prices for its devices, bringing the MSRP of this model to $419.99. But now, thanks to this ongoing sale, you can grab it for just $279.99. However you look at it, that's a pretty good price for a 12.7-inch Android tablet.
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Mind you, the screen isn't just large in size: with 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, you're getting a fantastic viewing experience. On top of that, it's equipped with eight JBL speakers, keeping the audio punchy and immersive.
Under the hood, the model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip that handles daily tasks and light multitasking without any issues. Plus, it comes with several AI features, allowing you to streamline your learning experience.
The battery is another standout here. With a 10,200mAh battery, this device should last you quite a bit. And when it runs out of juice, you can recharge it at 45W, so full top-ups shouldn't take way too long.
Some of you may think waiting for the upcoming Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 might be more sensible. While this model will likely bring a lot of welcome upgrades, it'll almost certainly ship at a significantly higher asking price.
If you don't mind paying more, then waiting for the new variant may be worth it. However, in case you're after the biggest savings, you should definitely consider this bargain. Just keep in mind that the Idea Tab Pro has been 33% off at the Lenovo Store for some time, so you may not have much longer to act.
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