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Fan-favorite Idea Tab Pro is still on sale at a killer discount at Lenovo

Who said you must pay an arm and a leg for a solid everyday tablet?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person uses the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro's Circle to Search feature with its stylus.
This promo is definitely worth your attention. | Image by Lenovo

Last month, Lenovo slashed prices for the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, making it one of the most affordable options for students. Well, guess what? That incredible 33% markdown is still available. 

Lenovo recently increased prices for its devices, bringing the MSRP of this model to $419.99. But now, thanks to this ongoing sale, you can grab it for just $279.99. However you look at it, that's a pretty good price for a 12.7-inch Android tablet.

Grab the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and save 33%

$279 99
$419 99
$140 off (33%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is once again on sale at 33% off, making it a solid choice for tablet lovers. The device offers a great daily experience, and it's a real delight when on sale. It ships with a stylus in the box at no extra cost.
Buy at Lenovo
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Mind you, the screen isn't just large in size: with 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, you're getting a fantastic viewing experience. On top of that, it's equipped with eight JBL speakers, keeping the audio punchy and immersive.

Under the hood, the model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip that handles daily tasks and light multitasking without any issues. Plus, it comes with several AI features, allowing you to streamline your learning experience. 

The battery is another standout here. With a 10,200mAh battery, this device should last you quite a bit. And when it runs out of juice, you can recharge it at 45W, so full top-ups shouldn't take way too long.

Some of you may think waiting for the upcoming Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 might be more sensible. While this model will likely bring a lot of welcome upgrades, it'll almost certainly ship at a significantly higher asking price.

If you don't mind paying more, then waiting for the new variant may be worth it. However, in case you're after the biggest savings, you should definitely consider this bargain. Just keep in mind that the Idea Tab Pro has been 33% off at the Lenovo Store for some time, so you may not have much longer to act.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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