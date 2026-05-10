OpenAI needs the ChatGPT smartphone even if it’s doomed to fail
OpenAI is rumored to be building a smartphone, which is both its best and worst idea ever.
This is how ChatGPT imagines a ChatGPT Phone may look like. | Image by PhoneArena
It took OpenAI about a year to make a smartphone revolution, but not of the type we were promised. The company announced it was working on a mysterious hardware device in May 2025, saying it would be something entirely new and different from smartphones.
Among the many meanings of the word “revolution” is the one about the time it takes a celestial body to go in an orbit and return to its initial position. Apparently, a smartphone revolution for OpenAI measures at about a year, as rumors have surfaced that the company’s hardware is actually a smartphone but with agentic AI and an entirely new user interface.
When Apple’s ex-chief designer Jonny Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman first announced they’re working together on a new AI-first device, they said smartphones were legacy devices. For the company that was riding at the front of the AI hype train, such a statement made sense, especially if that company wanted to keep its leading position.
For inhabitants of the real world, that was the most nonsensical statement a big tech executive could ever utter. Smartphones are by far the dominating consumer devices and an integral part of everyone’s life to an extent that makes them virtually irreplaceable.
Even if AI were as good as OpenAI would like you to believe, there’s no way a voice assistant could replace those essential features, enabled by apps and displays. What’s even worse is that AI is not even remotely close to keeping up with the promises we’ve been fed over the last few years.
I’d use a chatbot to research new topics, vibe code a small app, or generate some images to joke with friends. However, no AI service is still capable of hailing a taxi or using an app reliably and fast enough for me to consider such features more than a gimmick.
Putting our beliefs about the future of AI aside, let’s just assume that’s really the technology of the future. Even if that’s the case, it is essential for OpenAI to start producing its own hardware to deliver the full potential of that technology and reach users.
The only way ChatGPT could replace your smartphone is to somehow get access to as much data about you, your life, and your surroundings as possible. No smart pendant, AI pin, or any other accessory can gather all that data, but our smartphones already have it.
In the current environment, that’s a roadblock for OpenAI, because it doesn’t have access to the data our phones are gathering. Apple and Google don’t allow such access to anyone, and they are certainly not going to allow it anytime soon.
However, breaking into the smartphone market is not an easy feat, and it’s almost certain that OpenAI will fail at it. The only way to dethrone the iPhone and the Galaxy is to offer something better, which the ChatGPT phone won’t do.
Chatting with AI is fun, but Android and iOS phones can already do that, and you can even switch between models depending on your taste, needs, and their development. The rest of the promised features are not even remotely here, and the real ones are certainly not revolutionary.
OpenAI’s rumored idea for an agent-based smartphone is practically impossible today, meaning it won’t be able to deliver the necessary paradigm shift. Since the ChatGPT phone is based on a compromised idea, we’re much more likely to see a device similar to the Facebook phone than an iPhone killer.
At the end of the day, I’m glad that OpenAI is willing to try something new and different, even if I believe it won’t be a successful product. I'd still love to try the phone, use it to the limit of its capabilities, and see how those make the current phones even better.
Among the many meanings of the word “revolution” is the one about the time it takes a celestial body to go in an orbit and return to its initial position. Apparently, a smartphone revolution for OpenAI measures at about a year, as rumors have surfaced that the company’s hardware is actually a smartphone but with agentic AI and an entirely new user interface.
I love hearing about new smartphones, and I’d love to try the ChatGPT phone whenever it drops. Sure enough, many others will be curious to try such a device, and OpenAI is basically forced to make it. Still, I’m sure it’s impossible for this phone to change the smartphone market in any meaningful way.
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OpenAI was wrong about hardware all along
OpenAI’s phones is rumored to have a new agentic AI interface. | Image by Ming-Chi Kuo on X”
When Apple’s ex-chief designer Jonny Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman first announced they’re working together on a new AI-first device, they said smartphones were legacy devices. For the company that was riding at the front of the AI hype train, such a statement made sense, especially if that company wanted to keep its leading position.
For inhabitants of the real world, that was the most nonsensical statement a big tech executive could ever utter. Smartphones are by far the dominating consumer devices and an integral part of everyone’s life to an extent that makes them virtually irreplaceable.
Smartphones have turned into a requirement for more and more crucial aspects of daily life, and I’m not talking about texting and social media. Regardless of the brand and OS, you need a smartphone for everything from banking to accessing essential government services.
What could make the OpenAI phone sell better than an iPhone?
Even if AI were as good as OpenAI would like you to believe, there’s no way a voice assistant could replace those essential features, enabled by apps and displays. What’s even worse is that AI is not even remotely close to keeping up with the promises we’ve been fed over the last few years.
I’d use a chatbot to research new topics, vibe code a small app, or generate some images to joke with friends. However, no AI service is still capable of hailing a taxi or using an app reliably and fast enough for me to consider such features more than a gimmick.
Gimmicks won’t turn smartphones into legacy devices, and even if AI starts improving surprisingly fast today, it would take it a very long time to reach the utility of a smartphone.
OpenAI does need to make a smartphone
That won’t be the first time Jony Ive makes a smartphone. | Image by OpenAI
Putting our beliefs about the future of AI aside, let’s just assume that’s really the technology of the future. Even if that’s the case, it is essential for OpenAI to start producing its own hardware to deliver the full potential of that technology and reach users.
The only way ChatGPT could replace your smartphone is to somehow get access to as much data about you, your life, and your surroundings as possible. No smart pendant, AI pin, or any other accessory can gather all that data, but our smartphones already have it.
In the current environment, that’s a roadblock for OpenAI, because it doesn’t have access to the data our phones are gathering. Apple and Google don’t allow such access to anyone, and they are certainly not going to allow it anytime soon.
That leaves OpenAI with only one solution to its existential problem—to make its own smartphone. Building the ChatGPT phone is the only way for the company to get the data and access, which would allow it to make its own accessories with far-reaching and useful features.
The ChatGPT phone is doomed because phones are good already
People already like their phones quite a lot. | Image by PhoneArena
However, breaking into the smartphone market is not an easy feat, and it’s almost certain that OpenAI will fail at it. The only way to dethrone the iPhone and the Galaxy is to offer something better, which the ChatGPT phone won’t do.
Chatting with AI is fun, but Android and iOS phones can already do that, and you can even switch between models depending on your taste, needs, and their development. The rest of the promised features are not even remotely here, and the real ones are certainly not revolutionary.
OpenAI’s rumored idea for an agent-based smartphone is practically impossible today, meaning it won’t be able to deliver the necessary paradigm shift. Since the ChatGPT phone is based on a compromised idea, we’re much more likely to see a device similar to the Facebook phone than an iPhone killer.
What the ChatGPT phone could do is to push the boundaries of AI and smartphones and give ideas to Apple, Samsung, and the rest of the market. The result could be better agentic AI on the iPhone, which won’t necessarily benefit OpenAI, but it could plant the seed of a paradigm shift.
At the end of the day, I’m glad that OpenAI is willing to try something new and different, even if I believe it won’t be a successful product. I'd still love to try the phone, use it to the limit of its capabilities, and see how those make the current phones even better.
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