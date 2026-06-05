Samsung may skip this battery upgrade for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
New leak all but confirms an important detail about the batteries of Samsung’s upcoming wearables.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen Galaxy Watch devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected on July 22. We already know the company is announcing at least two new models, but there’s a key feature that may come unchanged.
Samsung is unlikely to introduce faster charging speeds to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Newly leaked certification documents, spotted by SammyGuru, suggest that the two upcoming smartwatches will both stick to 10W charging.
That would be the same charging speed Samsung offered with the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This information goes in line with previous claims that Samsung won’t introduce any significant design changes or larger batteries on the new models.
One significant detail about the new leak is that it includes only two entries in the Chinese 3C certification database. Those are for devices with model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150, which stand for the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, respectively.
What’s missing is the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, which was previously rumored to join the other two models in Samsung’s 2026 smartwatch lineup. The extra device was spotted inside the code of a recent Wear OS update, but launching it would break a pattern for the Korean company. The Galaxy Watch Classic models usually come every two years, and we already had a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in 2025.
While we know almost nothing about the devices themselves, Samsung recently announced it is preparing major software improvements that will debut on the upcoming smartwatches. The company has a number of new features for the Samsung Health app, including a new layout and AI-based insights.
As I assume these updates will make it to all new models, I can’t stop thinking how much better they would make a potential Galaxy Watch 9 Classic. In our review, Victor was talking about the elegance and the comfort of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, without missing the slick and curated experience One UI Watch adds to Wear OS. Adding a bunch of new features to what’s already a strong point for this model would make it even more appealing, including when compared to the likes of the Apple Watch Series 12.
My relationship with charging my wearables was always based more on habits than on what they’re really capable of. I learned to put my smartwatch on its charger when I shower, which guarantees it always has some battery available. I’d love to have a faster charging watch, but that won’t change my habits, so it’s not such an important feature for me.
The upcoming Galaxy Watch models may not have faster charging
Samsung is unlikely to introduce faster charging speeds to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Newly leaked certification documents, spotted by SammyGuru, suggest that the two upcoming smartwatches will both stick to 10W charging.
That would be the same charging speed Samsung offered with the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This information goes in line with previous claims that Samsung won’t introduce any significant design changes or larger batteries on the new models.
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Maybe there will be only two new models after all
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
One significant detail about the new leak is that it includes only two entries in the Chinese 3C certification database. Those are for devices with model numbers SM-L3550 and SM-L7150, which stand for the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, respectively.
The leaked 3C certification entries. | Image by SammyGuru
What’s missing is the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, which was previously rumored to join the other two models in Samsung’s 2026 smartwatch lineup. The extra device was spotted inside the code of a recent Wear OS update, but launching it would break a pattern for the Korean company. The Galaxy Watch Classic models usually come every two years, and we already had a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in 2025.
An array of new features is guaranteed
While we know almost nothing about the devices themselves, Samsung recently announced it is preparing major software improvements that will debut on the upcoming smartwatches. The company has a number of new features for the Samsung Health app, including a new layout and AI-based insights.
As I assume these updates will make it to all new models, I can’t stop thinking how much better they would make a potential Galaxy Watch 9 Classic. In our review, Victor was talking about the elegance and the comfort of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, without missing the slick and curated experience One UI Watch adds to Wear OS. Adding a bunch of new features to what’s already a strong point for this model would make it even more appealing, including when compared to the likes of the Apple Watch Series 12.
Efficiency is more important
My relationship with charging my wearables was always based more on habits than on what they’re really capable of. I learned to put my smartwatch on its charger when I shower, which guarantees it always has some battery available. I’d love to have a faster charging watch, but that won’t change my habits, so it’s not such an important feature for me.
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