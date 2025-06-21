The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) is a fantastic choice for flip phone fans, especially when it's $300 off.
Announced just about two months ago, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) briefly dropped by a whopping 30% at Amazon less than two weeks ago. Expectedly, this incredible sale didn't last long, but it's back! That means you can once again save $300 on Motorola's impressive flip phone, but only in Hot Pink.
In case you haven't followed promos for this particular device, know that's the Razr+'s lowest price so far. For context, the official store still sells it at its standard price of nearly $1,000 and has never actually launched a discount. Also, over at Best Buy, you get a more modest $150 discount on the Mocha Mousse.
The new Motorola Razr+ (2025) features a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED display with gimmicky 165Hz refresh rates. Its large 4-inch cover panel looks just as good, mind you. With high brightness levels and sharp resolution, the device provides stunning visuals.
As far as camera capabilities go, the device should deliver good-looking images with its 50MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide lens. Add to this awesome package an ultra-chic design and multiple Moto AI features, and you've got an excellent flip device.
While it may not be your primary choice at its standard price, the Motorola Razr+ (2025) is absolutely irresistible at 30% off. So, if you missed your first chance to save a massive $300 on it, now's the perfect moment to finally get one.
So, if you're looking for a superb flip device by Motorola that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, grab this awesome Amazon deal, and do it soon. After all, it might vanish any minute.
Beyond the display, the Razr+ (2024) successor packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which delivers smooth and reliable performance across the board. That said, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 will almost certainly offer more raw horsepower. If that's your top priority, it might be sensible to wait until Samsung releases its next flip flagship.
