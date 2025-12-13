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Quality Bose QuietComfort Headphones hit their best price at half off on Amazon

Don't miss your chance to save 50% on these high-quality headphones!

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A person wears the Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Gray while wearing a gray sweater.
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Why spend a hefty price for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra when the non-Ultra QuietComfort Headphones are now 50% off? No joke — the $360 ANC headset is now down under $180 in select limited-edition colors at Amazon, making it cheaper than ever.

Grab the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for 50% off

$180 off (50%)
Amazon is now selling select Bose QuietComfort Headphones at their lowest price ever. At the moment, you can get select limited-time color options for 50% off, saving you a massive 50% on these high-quality ANC headphones. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

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We’ve seen the headphones on sale multiple times so far, but discounts never exceeded $150. Now, you get to save a massive $180. The promo probably won’t last much longer, so we suggest you act fast.

These wireless Bluetooth headphones may not be as premium as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra or the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they provide excellent value for money. They have a lightweight design and large ear cups with soft padding, allowing you to wear them all day long.

What about the ANC? It’s actually quite good. Firstly, the large ear cups give you excellent passive isolation, blocking out ambient sounds. When the noise cancelling kicks in, you can expect traffic noise to get significantly quieter. Again, not the best in class, but perfectly good for the average user.

So, you’re getting a comfortable design and a well-performing ANC — but how’s the sound quality? Very good. Granted, the sub-bass is a bit exaggerated out of the box, but instead of being unpleasant, it adds an extra punch to your tunes. Mids and highs are spot-on, offering excellent instrument separation.

Another extra here is the Bluetooth Multipoint support. This allows you to keep the headset connected to two devices simultaneously. Add in the battery life of up to 24 hours, and you’ve got a solid option for everyday listening.

At full price, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones may not be the best choice. But at 50% off, they’re almost a steal! If you’re tempted, now’s the time to grab the headset with Amazon’s limited-time sale.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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