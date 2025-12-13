Quality Bose QuietComfort Headphones hit their best price at half off on Amazon
Don't miss your chance to save 50% on these high-quality headphones!
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We’ve seen the headphones on sale multiple times so far, but discounts never exceeded $150. Now, you get to save a massive $180. The promo probably won’t last much longer, so we suggest you act fast.
These wireless Bluetooth headphones may not be as premium as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra or the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they provide excellent value for money. They have a lightweight design and large ear cups with soft padding, allowing you to wear them all day long.
What about the ANC? It’s actually quite good. Firstly, the large ear cups give you excellent passive isolation, blocking out ambient sounds. When the noise cancelling kicks in, you can expect traffic noise to get significantly quieter. Again, not the best in class, but perfectly good for the average user.
So, you’re getting a comfortable design and a well-performing ANC — but how’s the sound quality? Very good. Granted, the sub-bass is a bit exaggerated out of the box, but instead of being unpleasant, it adds an extra punch to your tunes. Mids and highs are spot-on, offering excellent instrument separation.
Another extra here is the Bluetooth Multipoint support. This allows you to keep the headset connected to two devices simultaneously. Add in the battery life of up to 24 hours, and you’ve got a solid option for everyday listening.
At full price, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones may not be the best choice. But at 50% off, they’re almost a steal! If you’re tempted, now’s the time to grab the headset with Amazon’s limited-time sale.
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